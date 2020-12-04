[DOWNLOAD] PDF Pining ~>PDF @*BOOK

A slow-burn, friends-to-lovers standalone holiday romanceThe bad guy never gets the girl. In the eyes of the law, I?ve paid for my youthful mistakes but I know I can never undo the damage I?ve caused. When I stepped out of my cell, I vowed to live a good life, make the right choices, and avoid temptation at all costs. Until her. She?s not a choice, she?s a compulsion. A craving. A beautiful, brave heroine who walked straight off the pages of the comic books I create and into my life with the superpower of making me believe I could be the man she deserves. But I?m not. She wants to tell the world about us this Christmas, including her father?my boss. But before she does, I need to tell her the truth.

Can I possibly stay her hero when she finds out that I used to be the villain?



