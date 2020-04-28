Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1. Une mediante una línea la imagen del cuerpo celeste con la descripción que le corresponda. 2. Observa la imagen y escri...
a. ¿Cuál es el planeta más cercano al Sol? ¿Cuál es el más lejano? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… b. El tiempo de tr...
1. Observa las siguientes imágenes y lee la información. Luego, responde las preguntas planteadas: a. ¿En qué se diferenci...
2. Observa la imagen y responde las preguntas planteadas. a. ¿Qué función cumple el satélite artificial de la imagen? …………...
……………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 1. Reúnans...
………………………………………………………………………………………………
2. Observa la imagen y responde las preguntas planteadas: a. ¿Qué movimiento de la Tierra se representa en la imagen? …………...
Responde la siguiente evaluación para poder saber si has logrado el aprendizaje de los contenidos de la unidad. En ella en...
5. Escribe bajo cada imagen dos características de los siguientes cuerpos celestes: 6. Observa las siguientes imágenes y c...
Movimiento que representa Duración Efectos …………………………. ……………………………. …………………………… 7. Dibuja en los recuadros la secuencia de...
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0Byy4WAMQgoBwNVFEampIUDhPaW8 http://materialprofesor.blogspot.com/search/label/Mate...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ficha complementarianaturales3u5

43 views

Published on

guia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ficha complementarianaturales3u5

  1. 1. 1. Une mediante una línea la imagen del cuerpo celeste con la descripción que le corresponda. 2. Observa la imagen y escribe el cuerpo celeste que representa cada estudiante. Luego, responde las preguntas planteadas. catalinaecheverriai@gmail.com Objetivo: Complementar los contenidos relacionados con el sistema solar y sus componentes. Cuerpo celeste que no posee luz propia y que gira alrededor de un planeta. Cuerpo celeste formado por rocas que al entrar en contacto con la atmósfera terrestre producen un destello luminoso. Cuerpo celeste de forma irregular que está formado por una mezcla de hielo y rocas. Cuerpo celeste formado por rocas y metales que se trasladan alrededor del Sol, específicamente en una región entre Marte y Júpiter. ……… ……… ……… ……… ……… ……… ……… ……… ………
  2. 2. a. ¿Cuál es el planeta más cercano al Sol? ¿Cuál es el más lejano? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… b. El tiempo de traslación de Mercurio es de 87 días, mientras que el de Neptuno es de 165 años. ¿De qué depende el tiempo de traslación de un planeta? Explica. ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3. Lee y analiza la información de la tabla. Luego, responde las preguntas. Planeta Mercurio Venus Tierra Marte Júpiter Saturno Urano Neptuno Diámetro (km) 4879 12 103 12 742 6779 139 822 116 464 50 724 49 244 Fuente: http://www.nasa.gov (Adaptación). a. ¿Cuál es el planeta más pequeño? …………………………………………………………………………………………….. b. ¿Cuál es el más grande? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… c. ¿Qué planeta tiene un tamaño similar al de la Tierra? ………………………………………………………………………………………………. d. Ordena los planetas desde el más grande hasta el más pequeño. ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4. Lee y analiza la información de la tabla. Luego, responde las preguntas. Planeta Temperatura (ºC) Principales componentes de la atmósfera Mercurio 166 No tiene atmósfera Tierra 15 Nitrógeno y oxígeno a. Si la Tierra tuviera una temperatura similar a la de Mercurio, ¿podría ser habitada por los seres humanos? ¿Por qué? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………. b. ¿Qué importancia tiene la atmósfera para el desarrollo de la vida en nuestro planeta? Explica. ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………….
  3. 3. 1. Observa las siguientes imágenes y lee la información. Luego, responde las preguntas planteadas: a. ¿En qué se diferencia el funcionamiento de una sonda y de un transbordador espacial? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………. b. ¿Qué importancia crees que tienen estos avances tecnológicos para el estudio del universo? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. Satélite artificial Transbordador espacial Sonda espacial Nave no tripulada que es enviada al espacio para obtener imágenes de los cuerpos celestes del sistema solar. Objetos fabricados por el ser humano que se localizan alrededor de la órbita de un planeta para obtener y distribuir información. Naves tripuladas que permiten viajar desde la Tierra hacia las estaciones espaciales. Estas últimas son construcciones artificiales que orbitan la Tierra y en donde se realizan estudios relacionados con el espacio.
  4. 4. 2. Observa la imagen y responde las preguntas planteadas. a. ¿Qué función cumple el satélite artificial de la imagen? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… b. ¿Qué importancia tiene para el ser humano el funcionamiento de los satélites artificiales? Explica. ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………. c. Averigua en diferentes fuentes de información los tipos de satélites artificiales que existen. Desde hace muchos años, el ser humano ha observado y estudiado los cuerpos celestes del universo. La astronomía es la ciencia que estudia el universo, y las personas que se dedican a esto se llaman astrónomos. Para ello, han utilizado diversos instrumentos que han ido evolucionando desde los tiempos más remotos hasta la actualidad. Algunos de los más empleados en esta época son las naves espaciales como las sondas, los satélites artificiales y los transbordadores.
  5. 5. ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 1. Reúnanse en grupos de 10 estudiantes y realicen la siguiente actividad. Luego, respondan las preguntas planteadas. Paso 1. Elaboren carteles con los nombres de la estrella y de los ocho planetas del sistema solar y repártanlos a cada compañero o compañera del grupo. Paso 2. Salgan al patio y, con una tiza, hagan una en el suelo, y ocho círculos a su alrededor, tal como muestra el esquema. El estudiante que tenga el cartel del Sol debe ubicarse sobre la , y el resto de sus compañeros y compañeras en cada uno de los círculos, uno detrás de otro formando una línea recta. Además deben localizarse según el orden que tienen los planetas en el sistema solar. Paso 3. Marquen con la tiza el lugar donde se encuentran los estudiantes que representan a los planetas (esto corresponde a su punto de partida). Paso 4. Comiencen a caminar por los círculos, al mismo tiempo y a una rapidez similar, hasta llegar nuevamente al punto de partida. Paso 5. Completen el siguiente esquema con la ubicación de los cuerpos celestes representados, y escriban el orden en que completaron la vuelta alrededor del Sol. a. ¿Qué representan los círculos que dibujaron alrededor de la ? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… b. ¿Cuál de los planetas representados demoró menos tiempo en completar una vuelta completa alrededor del Sol? ¿Cuál demoró más tiempo? ………………………………………………………………………………………………. c. ¿Qué movimiento de los planetas representaron a través de la actividad? Objetivo: Reforzar los contenidos relacionados con el movimiento de traslación y rotación.
  6. 6. ………………………………………………………………………………………………
  7. 7. 2. Observa la imagen y responde las preguntas planteadas: a. ¿Qué movimiento de la Tierra se representa en la imagen? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… b. ¿Qué consecuencias tiene este movimiento para la Tierra? ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. c. ¿Qué diferencias observas en la Zona A y en la Zona B del planeta Tierra? ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 3. Observa las imágenes y escribe si representan un efecto del movimiento de traslación o del movimiento de rotación de la Tierra. B A
  8. 8. Responde la siguiente evaluación para poder saber si has logrado el aprendizaje de los contenidos de la unidad. En ella encontrarás preguntas de alternativas y de desarrollo: 1. ¿En qué situación podemos evidenciar el movimiento de traslación de la Tierra? A. En el amanecer. B. En la ocurrencia de las fases lunares. C. En la sucesión de las estaciones del año. D. En la posición del Sol que se observa durante el día. 2. ¿Cuál de las siguientes opciones es correcta de acuerdo al movimiento de rotación de la Tierra? A. La Tierra se traslada alrededor de otro planeta. B. La Tierra se traslada alrededor del Sol. C. La Tierra gira alrededor de la Luna. D. La Tierra gira sobre su propio eje. 3. ¿Qué fenómeno están representando los niños de la imagen? A. La sucesión del día y la noche. B. Movimiento de rotación de la Tierra. C. Movimiento de traslación de la Tierra. D. La inclinación del eje de rotación de la Tierra. 4. ¿Cuál de las siguientes opciones es incorrecta respecto al movimiento de traslación de la Tierra? A. La Tierra se desplaza alrededor del Sol. B. Tiene una duración de 365 días y seis horas. C. Es una de las causas de la sucesión de estaciones. D. Uno de sus efectos es la sucesión del día y la noche.
  9. 9. 5. Escribe bajo cada imagen dos características de los siguientes cuerpos celestes: 6. Observa las siguientes imágenes y completa la información solicitada. Movimiento que representa Duración Efectos …………………………. ……………………………. …………………………… ………………………….… …………………………… ………………………….… …………………………… ………………………….… ……………………………
  10. 10. Movimiento que representa Duración Efectos …………………………. ……………………………. …………………………… 7. Dibuja en los recuadros la secuencia de las fases lunares; comienza por la Luna nueva. Bajo cada dibujo escribe el nombre. Luna nueva ………………….. …………………… …………………… 8. Dibuja la posición de los cuerpos celestes participantes durante un eclipse de Sol y un eclipse de Luna. Eclipse de Sol Eclipse de Luna
  11. 11. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0Byy4WAMQgoBwNVFEampIUDhPaW8 http://materialprofesor.blogspot.com/search/label/Material%20SM%203%C2%B0% 20B%C3%A1sico%20Ciencias%20Naturales https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0Byy4WAMQgoBwb1pwMDB3SmRJcmM https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0Byy4WAMQgoBwTWIyd2FwNDdwOGM& usp=sharing Características y movimientos que posibilitan la vida de la Tierra La Tierra es el único cuerpo celeste en el que se sabe con certeza que existe vida de la forma en que la conocemos. La razón de ello, son las condiciones que presenta nuestro planeta, como las siguientes:  Tiene una temperatura media adecuada para el desarrollo de vida. Esto se debe principalmente a la distancia que hay entre la Tierra y el Sol, a la presencia de atmósfera y de océanos y a los movimientos que realiza.  Presenta agua en estado líquido, atmósfera y suelo. La Tierra al igual que el resto de los planetas del sistema solar, realiza dos movimientos: rotación y traslación. En la rotación, la Tierra gira sobre su propio eje, lo que provoca la sucesión del día y de la noche. En cambio, en la traslación, nuestro planeta se desplaza alrededor del Sol. Esto, más la inclinación del eje de rotación terrestre, origina las estaciones del año. 1. ¿Qué características del planeta Tierra permiten que exista vida en él? Comenta. 2. ¿Por qué se produce la sucesión del día y de la noche? Comenta. 3. ¿Qué origina las estaciones del año? Comenta. Los eclipses Los movimientos que realizan la Tierra y la Luna pueden provocar que uno de estos cuerpos celestes bloquee la luz proveniente del Sol. Este fenómeno se denomina eclipse. Existen dos tipos de eclipses: eclipse lunar y solar. Los eclipses lunares se generan cuando la Tierra se interpone entre el Sol y la Luna, de tal forma que los tres cuerpos celestes queden alineados. Esto último hace que la sombra de nuestro planeta se proyecte sobre la Luna. Los eclipses solares se originan cuando el Sol, la Luna y la Tierra quedan formando una línea recta en ese mismo orden. En este caso, la Luna se interpone entre el Sol y la Tierra, y proyecta su sombra sobre nuestro planeta. 1. ¿Qué son y por qué se producen los eclipses? ……………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………… 2. Dibuja un eclipse lunar.

×