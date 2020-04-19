Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CORE BUSINESS INVERSIONES LORENZO RAMÍREZ LAS MINERAS RENACEN AL CALORDELAFIEBREDELORO LA TORMENTA DEL CORONAVIRUS EN LOS ...
MODI OMNIS ENIS VOLORITATUS, ALITIUM IM SEQUE OFFICATUR SAM RA VOLOR ADICTO ODI RECUS DEL IS DOLUPTUR REPREM NEM a la del ...
CORE BUSINESS INVERSIONES EL SALVAVIDAS PARA RECONSTRUIR EL SISTEMA MONETARIO LA DECISIÓN DEL BUNDESBANK de repatriar las ...
CASAS DE ANÁLISIS, GESTORASY LOS BANCOS DE INVERSIÓN COINCIDEN EN QUE EL RALLY ALCISTA DE LOS METALES PRECIOSOS CONTINUARÁ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Las mineras renacen al calor de la fiebre del oro (forbes abril 2020)

60 views

Published on

Reportaje de Lorenzo Ramírez publicado en el número de abril de la edición española de la revista Forbes.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Las mineras renacen al calor de la fiebre del oro (forbes abril 2020)

  1. 1. CORE BUSINESS INVERSIONES LORENZO RAMÍREZ LAS MINERAS RENACEN AL CALORDELAFIEBREDELORO LA TORMENTA DEL CORONAVIRUS EN LOS MERCADOS FINANCIEROS Y LA EXTENSIÓN DE LA POLÍTICA MONETARIA EXPANSIVA HAN IMPULSADO LA COTIZACIÓN DEL ORO. C uando a mediados del siglo XIX los colonos se dirigían al sur de Ca- lifornia desde la Costa Este de oro nadie podía imaginar que la industria minera alcanzaría su mejor momento casi dos siglos después, en plena era de la trans- formación digital. Los míticos fortyniners han evolucionado hasta convertirse en grandes corporaciones que, en los últimos meses, han realizado un esfuerzo de control - - de los metales preciosos que extraen de los yacimientos. Tras un 2019 en el que el oro experi- mentó una revalorización del 18% respecto inversión que tienen a este metal como ac- y la evolución de los riesgos geopolíticos y económicosenelarranquedelpresenteejer- cicio hacen presagiar que este activo refugio por excelencia mantendrá la tendencia en los próximos meses. Al igual que la plata o la mayoría de los dispositivos electrónicos– el oro es una de las apuestas de las gestoras potenciará las políticas monetarias expan- sivas para luchar contra la crisis económica derivada de la extensión del COVID19. Rendimientos dorados Ya no se trata sólo de que los inversores adquieran oro como reserva de valor en tiempos inciertos, sino que existe una am- - vierten en las compañías mineras y que han logrando unos rendimientos que superan en algunos casos incluso el 50% hasta que la - tal amarillo crezca a un nivel superior a la oferta –elemento característico de este tipo - nerando importantes retornos. - zález socio fundador de NextepFinance, existen sólidos motivos para que se man- tenga la tendencia. “Los fondos de renta plusvalía, puesto que los tipos de interés no - rés. Si a eso le sumamos que estamos en un entorno en el que los depósitos no generan dinero más conservador?Mucho irá al ladri- - cia el oro”, señala el economista. Más allá de la adquisición de oro físico en forma de monedas o lingotes, las gestoras están incorporando a sus carteras acciones, fondos de inversión y ETFs en los que las procesamiento y negociación de metales preciosos tienen un peso cada vez más rele- vante, una vez que han dejado atrás sus pro- más del 20% de su valor en Bolsa en el inicio - lances saneados y una adecuada gestión de - litativo determinante. en 2008), las acciones de empresas mineras - vos fue muy fuerte, lo que provocó que la Además, las empresas adoptaron decisiones erróneas, incluyendo fusiones y adquisicio- de nuevos proyectos que suponían grandes - chos y el aumento de los riesgos del sector se produjeron en el momento equivocado”, un retorno anual del 53,9% en 2019. Actualmente la situación es comple- perspectiva de la gestión empresarial de las convertirse en palancas de crecimiento. “Las acciones de estas compañías ahora es- tánenunaposiciónmuchomásparecida 82 FORBES // ABRIL 2020
  2. 2. MODI OMNIS ENIS VOLORITATUS, ALITIUM IM SEQUE OFFICATUR SAM RA VOLOR ADICTO ODI RECUS DEL IS DOLUPTUR REPREM NEM a la del año 2000 que a la del 2008 o la y que los equipos de gestión sigan siendo - añade Luke. - - - - - - - - - - - - AL IGUAL QUE LA PLATA O EL PALADIO, EL ORO ES UNA DE LAS APUESTAS DE LAS GESTORAS EN ÉPOCAS DE INCERTIDUMBRE, ESPECIALMENTE AHORA ABRIL 2020 // FORBES 83
  3. 3. CORE BUSINESS INVERSIONES EL SALVAVIDAS PARA RECONSTRUIR EL SISTEMA MONETARIO LA DECISIÓN DEL BUNDESBANK de repatriar las reservas de oro que tenía en las cámaras acorazadas de Nueva York, Londres o París y el aumento de las compras por parte de sus homólogos en China y Rusia para respaldar sus respectivas divisas e intentar luchar contra la hegemonía del dólar ponen de maniﬁesto que las instituciones de las que depende la estabilidad del sistema monetario global se están preparando para escenarios adversos. Hasta el punto de que el Banco Central de Holanda admite en su propia página web que “si el sistema colapsa, el stock de oro po- dría servir como base para reconstruirlo”. Un aviso a navegantes que conﬁrma que las políticas monetarias expansivas han puesto en peligro los cimientos de las ﬁnanzas globales. El pasado año los bancos centrales fueron compradores netos de oro por décimo año consecutivo, incrementando sus reservas en este metal en 650 toneladas, según las estadísticas que publi- ca el World Gold Council. La Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos (Fed, por sus siglas en inglés) es el banco central con un mayor volumen de reservas de oro, al contabilizar un total de 8.133 tone- ladas, seguido muy de lejos por las 3.366 toneladas de Alemania, las 2.451 de Italia y las 2.436 de Francia. En cuanto a la evolución en 2019, el banco central que más adquisiciones de oro realizó fue el turco, con un incremento anual del 20%. Los datos anticipan una creciente preocupación por la evolución de las monedas estatales de curso forzoso ante la nueva era mo- netaria en la que las políticas no convencionales se han converti- do en norma. Como recuerda a Forbes Paula Mercado, directora de análisis de VDOS, “el valor de un lingote de oro es más estable a lo largo del tiempo que el de su equivalente en divisa de curso legal. Y si una divisa se devalúa por las circunstancias que sea en un país determinado el volumen de reservas en divisas sufre un deterioro que no se produce si lo que se acumula es oro físico”. En todo caso siempre habrá economistas que consideren que, en realidad, no es el oro el que se aprecia o deprecia, sino que son las divisas estatales ﬁduciarias las que varían su relación con el metal amarillo en función de las políticas monetarias de cada momento histórico. FUENTEINVESTING.COM EVOLUCIÓN DEL NYSE ARCA GOLD BUGS INDEX LAS RESERVAS DE ORO EN PODER DE LA BANCA CENTRAL (También conocido como índice HUI, es uno de los índices de compañías mineras de oro más importantes del mercado). # PAÍS TONELADAS % DE LAS RESERVAS 1 ESTADOS UNIDOS 8.133,5 76,6% 2 ALEMANIA 3.336,5 72,8% 3 ITALIA 2.451,8 68,0% 4 FRANCIA 2.436,0 62,4% 5 RUSIA 2.261,5 19,6% # PAÍS TONELADAS % DE LAS RESERVAS 6 CHINA 1.948,3 2,8% 7 SUIZA 1.040,0 5,8% 8 JAPÓN 765,2 2,7% 9 INDIA 625,6 6,6% 10 HOLANDA 612,5 68,7% ENERO 2004 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 ENERO 2006 ENERO 2008 ENERO 2010 ENERO 2012 ENERO 2014 ENERO 2016 ENERO 2018 163,70 84 FORBES // ABRIL 2020
  4. 4. CASAS DE ANÁLISIS, GESTORASY LOS BANCOS DE INVERSIÓN COINCIDEN EN QUE EL RALLY ALCISTA DE LOS METALES PRECIOSOS CONTINUARÁ zo, donde la volatilidad seguirá siendo la gran protagonista. Existen variables que son difíciles de prever, estimar y controlar que pueden provocar más de un dolor de ca- beza al inversor poco avezado. Los “cisnes negros” popularizados por NassimTaleb y que han cobrado plena actualidad con la lle- gada del coronavirus deWuhan. “El precio depende del coste marginal de producción, el que estimula la nueva oferta necesaria para abastecer al mercado. Este indicador es bastante estable, y por eso tie- nelógicaqueendeterminadosmomentosde volatilidaddelacotizacióndelosmetales las acciones de las compañías extractivas no se muestren tan volátiles. En cualquier caso esto es la teoría, pero muchas veces a corto plazo los movimientos del mercado son di- fíciles de explicar desde la lógica, y se deben - nen poco que ver con los fundamentales. Si una minera presenta problemas de balance su volatilidad será mucho mayor. Lo hemos visto estos años en casos como Glencore, ArcelorMittal y otros”, argumenta a For- bes Luis Fernando Utrera, subdirector del Máster en Bolsa y Mercados Financieros del IEB. El perfil inversor - nados metales preciosos sean poco volátiles continentes excepto en la Antártida– no implica que los activos ligados a ellos sean reverenciados a materias primas son com- los ETFs, los futuros o los estructurados– y además hay que tener en cuenta su coste en comisiones. En este sentido Paula Mercado apunta que “los fondos de inversión y otros activos que invierten en compañías mineras no de- berían formar parte de carteras conservado- la espera de que se desencadenen eventos impredecibles”. De hecho, ese parece ser el caso actual, enelqueelpánicogeneradoporlaextensión de la epidemia del COVID19 ha llevado a la cotización del oro a su nivel más alto de los últimos siete años. Las caídas bursátiles sirven históricamente de catalizador para el precio del activo refugio por excelencia y en estaocasiónnohasidodiferente.Sólolosbo- nos del Tesoro norteamericano han seguido laesteladelmetalamarillomientraslascrip- todivisas–conBitcoinalacabeza–hanmos- trado su debilidad para comportarse como alternativas de inversión contracíclicas. Sin embargo, los analistas de Julius Baer anticipan que el oro no escapará a la volati- lidad en los próximos meses, ya que habrá inversores que tengan que liquidar posicio- nes para cubrir las pérdidas generadas por - pales índices bursátiles norteamericanos. A todo ello se suma el desplome de las ex- de la guerra de precios en el mercado del un reciente informe que los niveles actuales de cotización del oro descuentan los riesgos económicosasociadosalcoronavirusyseña- la que a medida que se vaya conteniendo la propagacióndelapandemia“lademandade activos-refugio se irá desvaneciendo”. - te consenso sobre los factores estructurales “la creciente deuda mundial que ahoga el crecimiento y alimenta medidas de política monetaria no convencionales, la constata- ción de que el dólar está sobrevalorado en y las valoraciones excesivamente elevadas las acciones, que aumentan el riesgo de que se produzcan cambios bruscos de tenden- cia, de mayor volatilidad y de reducción las rentabilidades previstas a futuro”, apunta - cio, “deberían estimular la continua acu- mulación de oro de los bancos centrales y del sector privado”. Porque, como decía el del imperio que lleva su nombre, “el único dinero de verdad es el oro y nada más”. buscar rentabilidad”. Una opción para que los inversores que tienen una mayor aver- sión al riesgo es combinar la inversión en que tengan a estos metales como subyacen- tes. De esa forma se reduce la volatilidad, aunque se limita también la capacidad de obtener grandes rentabilidades. Además, en el caso del oro se observa un componente psicológico que provoca que muchos inversores conservadores to- perder en ningún momento de vista que se trata de una apuesta a largo plazo en un va- lor refugio. “Como ocurre con la inversión inmobiliaria, la gente es hasta cierto punto les preocupa demasiado porque consideran que es una inversión segura.Y en un mundo tan convulso como el que vivimos, con des- equilibrios de política monetaria y riesgos geopolíticos crecientes conviene tener este tipo de amortiguadores en las carteras”, añadeVictorAlvargonzález. Las casas de análisis, las gestoras y los bancos de inversión coinciden en que el rally alcista de los metales preciosos conti- nuará y, en el caso del oro, Bridgewater o la propia Schroders se atreven a aventurar que el precio de la onza alcanzará los 2.000 dó- lares en los próximos dos años. La reciente crisis generada por el coronavirus chino y las tensiones en Oriente Medio han vuelto a sembrar la incertidumbre en los mercados, que habían comenzado el año celebrando el acuerdo comercial entre EEUU y el gigante - quilos hasta las elecciones norteamericanas. “Considerando a la renta variable en tiempos de incertidumbre como el actual, existe una tensión inherente que lleva a los inversores a prepararse para dos escenarios igualmente probables: un desplome repen- tinoyunrallydeciclotardío”,auguraPierre Debru,directordeanálisisdeWisdomTree. - sivos que, según este economista “pueden si se mantienen mucho tiempo en cartera a ABRIL 2020 // FORBES 85

×