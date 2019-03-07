Exposicion plano inclinado didactica tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
7
  1. 1. Plano Inclinado 1
  2. 2. �Qu� es un plano inclinado? El plano inclinado es una m�quina simple que consiste en una superficie plana que forma un �ngulo agudo con el suelo y se utiliza para elevar cuerpos a cierta altura. 2
  3. 3. Tiene la ventaja de necesitarse una fuerza menor a la empleada para levantar dicho cuerpo verticalmente, aunque a costa de aumentar la distancia recorrida y vencer la fuerza de rozamiento. Las leyes que rigen el comportamiento de los cuerpos en un plano inclinado fueron enunciadas por primera vez por el matem�tico Simon Stevin, en la segunda mitad del siglo XVI.2 3
  4. 4. En este sentido, podemos determinar que cualquier plano inclinado tiene tres claras funciones. As�, en primer lugar, tenemos que exponer que se puede utilizar como rampa para, de esta manera, proceder a elevar una masa concreta reduciendo el nivel de esfuerzo que hay que realizar para lograr el objetivo. Un claro ejemplo de ello es cuando se colocan rampas en un cami�n para proceder a introducir en �l ganado. 4
  5. 5. En segundo lugar hay que subrayar que la segunda funci�n clara que tiene cualquier plano inclinado es la ejercer como cu�a. De esta manera se puede utilizar tanto para cortar como para apretar o incluso para separar o abrir alg�n elemento. Varios son los ejemplos que podemos utilizar para entender esta labor del citado plano como ser�a el caso de cuando se utiliza para sujetar las puertas y evitar que estas se cierren. Un cuchillo, una tijera o un hacha son igualmente muestras de esta segunda funci�n citada que hemos expuesto. 5
  6. 6. En tercer y �ltimo lugar hay que determinar que todo plano inclinado puede tener la labor de funcionar como si de una h�lice se tratara. De esta manera lo que se consigue es que el movimiento giratorio de un elemento en cuesti�n sea lineal. La h�lice de un barco es un perfecto ejemplo de ello, no obstante, no es el �nico que podemos subrayar. As�, tambi�n ejerce como tal el funcionamiento de un destornillador cuando se est� colocando un tornillo en una superficie determinada. 6
  7

