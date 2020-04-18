Para maielis modificacion de conducta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. Hernández (1991). Expone: “Las estrategias de aprendizaje se entienden como un procedimiento (conjunto de pasos o habil...
Para aumentar su funcionalidad (mediante su eliminación, disminución o cambio) es frecuente aplicar principios de aprendiz...
Existe un amplio abanico de estrategias con las que bien se puede incrementar o fomentar conductas deseables, bien reducir...
2. Moldeamiento El moldeamiento se define como el reforzamiento sistemático de pequeños pasos que llevan a la conducta des...
c Extinción La extinción consiste en la retirada de los refuerzos que previamente sostenían una conducta. De este modo, se...
Saciación La saciación (técnica contraria a la privación) consiste en la presentación masiva de un reforzador para debilit...
Para Ausubel (1982), “las teorías y métodos de enseñanza, que los docentes pueden seleccionar y aplicar, están relacionado...
Díaz y Cols (2005). Las tecnologías de la información en contextos educativos: Nuevos escenarios de aprendizaje. Editorial...
  1. 1. Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua A.C de Estudios Superiores Gerenciales Centro Regional de Apoyo Valles del Tuy Facultad de Psicología 8vo. trimestre C1 Psicopatología y sus enfoques. Ensayo. Participantes Lorelis Ortiz 17.226.143 Layoli Ortiz 15.647.278 Charallave, octubre de 2019 Analizar las bases teóricas de las diferentes técnicas terapéuticas para el abordaje en el contexto educativo.
  2. 2. I. Hernández (1991). Expone: “Las estrategias de aprendizaje se entienden como un procedimiento (conjunto de pasos o habilidades), que un alumno adquiere y emplea en forma intencional como instrumento flexible para aprender significativamente y solucionar problemas y demandas académicas”
  3. 3. Para aumentar su funcionalidad (mediante su eliminación, disminución o cambio) es frecuente aplicar principios de aprendizaje, conocidos en psicología como técnicas de modificación de conducta.
  4. 4. Existe un amplio abanico de estrategias con las que bien se puede incrementar o fomentar conductas deseables, bien reducir o eliminar las disfuncionales. Entre ellas encontramos las siguientes. 1. Reforzamiento de conductas Existen distintos tipos de reforzamiento: el reforzamiento positivo y el reforzamiento negativo.
  5. 5. 2. Moldeamiento El moldeamiento se define como el reforzamiento sistemático de pequeños pasos que llevan a la conducta deseada. Un ejemplo es el aprendizaje de la escritura: no aprendemos directamente a escribir oraciones, si no que primero conocemos las letras, practicamos caligrafía, asociamos letras formando sílabas, palabras...
  6. 6. c Extinción La extinción consiste en la retirada de los refuerzos que previamente sostenían una conducta. De este modo, se inicia un proceso gradual de debilitación de la misma hasta que termina por desaparecer.
  7. 7. Saciación La saciación (técnica contraria a la privación) consiste en la presentación masiva de un reforzador para debilitar su valor reforzante: su administración excesiva en un breve espacio de tiempo termina por resultar aversiva a la persona, de modo que al final evita ciertos comportamientos ,
  8. 8. Para Ausubel (1982), “las teorías y métodos de enseñanza, que los docentes pueden seleccionar y aplicar, están relacionados con la naturaleza del proceso de aprendizaje y con los factores cognoscitivos, afectivos y sociales que los afectan”
