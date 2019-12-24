Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Falling Home Audiobook download free |
Falling Home Audiobook online streaming
Cassie Madison has it all: a high-powered advertising career, a stylish Manhattan apartment, and a sophisticated, rich,
and gorgeous fiance. It's a far cry from her childhood in Walton, Georgia, home of the annual Kudzu Festival and hot,
sticky summers. And then there are all the bad memories, the heartache. When Cassie's estranged sister calls to say
that her father is dying, Cassie knows it's time to set aside her feelings and go home and face the sister she hasn't
seen in 15 years. When her father dies, he leaves the family home to Cassie, who can't wait to get rid of it and get back
to New York, her job, and her fiance, even if it means having a developer tear down the house. But something keeps her
in Walton, and she doesn't know if it's her mending relationship with her sister; the irresistible, aggravating Sam Parker,
who wants her to preserve her house; or the feeling of finally being home.
Written By: Karen White.
Narrated By: Lyssa Browne
Publisher: Listen & Live Audio
Date: December 2010
Duration: 15 hours 31 minutes
