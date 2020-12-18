ONLINE LIEST/// How to Build a Data Community

The intention behind How to Build a Data Community is to provide readers with a comprehensive, easy-to-understand and practical guide for establishing analytics and data communities in their organizations. This book does not focus on technical details around analytical problems; instead, it will provide insights and case studies from successful communities that have been in operation at a number of different corporations as well as smaller organizations around the world. It will also highlight and explain all the critical elements that make communities great for analysts. To ensure that readers can apply what they learn, practical advice will be included, as well as a step-by-step plan for establishing their own communities. How to Build a Data Community will be structured in a sequential way, establishing ideas and concepts, as well as the "Why" first, before moving to applying those concepts.In this book, readers will learn:What analytics communities actually are, that they come in .

