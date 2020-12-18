LESA ONLINE%%% The Wonky Donkey

Kids will love this cumulative and hysterical read-aloud that features a free downloadable song!"I was walking down the road and I saw...a donkey, Hee Haw!And he only had three legs!He was a wonky donkey."Children will be in fits of laughter with this perfect read-aloud tale of an endearing donkey. By the book's final page, readers end up with a spunky hanky-panky cranky stinky-dinky lanky honky-tonky winky wonky donkey! Download the free song at www.scholastic.com/wonkydonkey. .

