Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LESA ONLINE%%% The Wonky Donkey Author : Craig Smith Pages : 24 pages Publisher : Scholastic Paperbacks Language : eng ISB...
Books Excerpt Kids will love this cumulative and hysterical read-aloud that features a free downloadable song!"I was walki...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Craig Smith Pages : 24 pages Publisher : Scholastic Paperbacks Language : eng ISBN-10 :...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
LESA ONLINE%%% The Wonky Donkey
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LESA ONLINE%%% The Wonky Donkey

16 views

Published on

Kids will love this cumulative and hysterical read-aloud that features a free downloadable song!"I was walking down the road and I saw...a donkey, Hee Haw!And he only had three legs!He was a wonky donkey."Children will be in fits of laughter with this perfect read-aloud tale of an endearing donkey. By the book's final page, readers end up with a spunky hanky-panky cranky stinky-dinky lanky honky-tonky winky wonky donkey! Download the free song at www.scholastic.com/wonkydonkey. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LESA ONLINE%%% The Wonky Donkey

  1. 1. LESA ONLINE%%% The Wonky Donkey Author : Craig Smith Pages : 24 pages Publisher : Scholastic Paperbacks Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0545261244 ISBN-13 : 9780545261241
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Kids will love this cumulative and hysterical read-aloud that features a free downloadable song!"I was walking down the road and I saw...a donkey, Hee Haw!And he only had three legs!He was a wonky donkey."Children will be in fits of laughter with this perfect read-aloud tale of an endearing donkey. By the book's final page, readers end up with a spunky hanky-panky cranky stinky-dinky lanky honky- tonky winky wonky donkey! Download the free song at www.scholastic.com/wonkydonkey. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Craig Smith Pages : 24 pages Publisher : Scholastic Paperbacks Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0545261244 ISBN-13 : 9780545261241 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  6. 6. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  7. 7. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  8. 8. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  9. 9. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  10. 10. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  11. 11. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  12. 12. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  13. 13. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  14. 14. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  15. 15. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  16. 16. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  17. 17. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  18. 18. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  19. 19. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  20. 20. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  21. 21. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  22. 22. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  23. 23. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  24. 24. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  25. 25. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  26. 26. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  27. 27. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �
  28. 28. Keyword The Wonky Donkey . �

×