SAP S4 HANA Sourcing and procurement 1809 dump for certification exam

Question: 1 What configuration element determines the account assignment based on the material master in SAP Materials Man...
Question: 4 What does the item category specify in a purchasing document in SAP Materials Management? Response: A. Whether...
Question: 7 You posted a goods receipt at origin acceptance in SAP Materials Management. For which stock type is the inven...
Question: 10 You need to create a new document type for a document category in SAP Materials Management. What do you need ...
Question: 13 Which are the capabilities of procurement analytics in SAP S/$HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this quest...
Question: 16 Which of the following are features of supplier classification in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to...
Question: 19 Which information regarding contracts can you get directly from analytical SAP Fiori apps? There are 2 correc...
Question: 22 Which indicators can you set in a source list in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. ...
Question: 25 Where can you maintain purchasing conditions in SAP Materials Management? There are 3 correct answers to this...
Question: 28 For which purpose can you use the product type in SAP S/4HANA? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A....
Question: 31 How often does SAP HANA create a savepoint? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Every few minutes ...
Question: 34 What rule can a goods movement use to process an accounting-relevant business transaction in SAP Materials Ma...
Question: 37 In SAP S/4HANA, which views exist for material type SERV? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Respo...
Question: 40 What does SAP HANA use to classify the usefulness of data? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Tem...
Question: 43 You convert a purchase requisition to a purchase order. What can you assign to the purchase requisition to be...
Question: 46 To which stock types can you post a goods receipt without referencing a purchase order or a production order?...
Question: 49 You are using message determination with condition technique. Which document fields can you include in this p...
Question: 52 What purchasing master data has the highest priority during source determination in the material requirements...
Question: 55 When the procurement process is without a material master in SAP Materials Management, which configuration el...
Question: 58 What does the material type influence in the material master in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct...
Question: 61 What does the Custom Code Check tool in SAP S/4HANA provide? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. I...
Question: 64 Which SAP Fiori apps can an employee use for self-service requisitioning? There are 2 correct answers to this...
Question: 67 Which of these are layers in SAP Best Practice content? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Respons...
Question: 70 What are the capabilities of Operational Contract Management in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to t...
Question: 73 For which of the following do you have to create MRP areas? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. St...
What do you need to consider when deciding whether to use stock transport orders for stock transfers between plants? Pleas...
Which maintenance statuses must be defined in SAP Materials Management before you buy a valued material for receipt into s...
You posted a goods receipt at origin acceptance in SAP Materials Management. For which stock type is the inventory updated...
Which field selection key is used in combination with a document category in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the c...
There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Visual design B. Design thinking methodology C. Interaction pat...
A. Count group B. Account modification C. Valuation class D. Valuation area Answer: B Question: 92 What rule can a goods m...
A. SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) B. SAP Supply Chain Management (SCM) C. SAP Customer Relationship Management (CR...
C. Custom CDS view app D. Query designer Answer: AB Question: 98 Which attribute is an influencing factor for the field se...
C. Field selection key D. Release group Answer: A Question: 101 Which of the following provides users direct access to SAP...
Answer: AD Question: 104 For which processes is material valuation at plant level mandatory in SAP Materials Management? T...
Answer: B Question: 107 For which of the following do you have to create MRP areas? Please choose the correct answer. Resp...
Question: 110 Which of the following are business partner categories in SAP S/4HANA? There are 3 correct answers to this q...
Question: 113 Which transfer postings within a plant result in both a material document and an accounting document in SAP ...
Question: 116 How often does SAP HANA create a savepoint? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Every few seconds...
Question: 119 What configuration element determines the account assignment based on the material master in SAP Materials M...
Answer: A Question: 122 In S/4HANA, what are the new sourcing capabilities of Request for Quotes (RFQs)? There are 2 corre...
Answer: B Question: 125 Which attribute is an influencing factor for the field selection of materials in SAP Materials Man...
Question: 128 Where can you set the automatic purchase order indicator in SAP Material Management? (2) A. Vendor master B....
  1. 1. For More Information – Visit link below: https://www.examsboost.com/ Product Version  Up to Date products, reliable and verified.  Questions and Answers in PDF Format. ExamsBoost Boost up Your Certification Score SAP C_TS450_1809 rtified Application Associate - SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement - Upskilling for ERP Exp Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  2. 2. Question: 1 What configuration element determines the account assignment based on the material master in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Valuation class B. Valuation area C. Material type D. Posting key Answer: A Question: 2 To which organizational level can you assign a plant in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Company code B. Controlling area C. Business area D. Purchasing group Answer: A Question: 3 Which of the following are valid sources of supply in a source list in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Quotation B. Procurement plant C. Quota arrangement D. Contract Answer: BD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  3. 3. Question: 4 What does the item category specify in a purchasing document in SAP Materials Management? Response: A. Whether items with unlimited deliveries are possible B. Whether items without a material number are possible C. Whether items with order acknowledgment are possible D. Whether items without valuation are possible Answer: B Question: 5 Which configuration element contains the criteria that causes an item or document to be blocked in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Release code B. Release indicator C. Release status D. Release strategy Answer: D Question: 6 Which objects are available for a Simplification item? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Application component B. Custom code impact C. Edition release D. SAP Note E. Description Answer: BDE Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  4. 4. Question: 7 You posted a goods receipt at origin acceptance in SAP Materials Management. For which stock type is the inventory updated? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Unrestricted-use stock B. Valuated GR blocked stock C. Blocked stock D. Non-valuated GR blocked stock Answer: B Question: 8 Which functions exists in the SAP Fiori “Manage Purchase Requisitions” app? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Deletion of purchase requisitions B. Addition of documents to purchase requisitions C. Download of open purchase requisitions D. Proposal of available sources of supply Answer: CD Question: 9 What happens when you call transaction MB01 in SAP S/4HANA? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. MB01 creates a short dump B. MB01 issues a warning message C. MB01 issues an error message D. MB01 redirects you to transaction BP Answer: C Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  5. 5. Question: 10 You need to create a new document type for a document category in SAP Materials Management. What do you need to define? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. The function authorizations for document types B. The assignment of the document type to purchasing organization C. The linkage of document types D. The number assignment and field selection for the document type E. The permitted item categories Answer: CDE Question: 11 Which types of field selection keys are available for purchasing documents in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Item category B. Transaction C. Purchasing organization D. Workflow status Answer: B Question: 12 Which special material type attribute can you set for the material type in the SAP Implementation Guide? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Consignment is mandatory B. Price control is mandatory C. Material is configurable D. Material is consumable Answer: C Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  6. 6. Question: 13 Which are the capabilities of procurement analytics in SAP S/$HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Real-time supplier evaluation scoring B. Support for SAP HANA Live C. Configurable KPIs D. Real-time integration of SAP Business Warehouse Answer: AC Question: 14 Which of the following is mandatory to create a plant in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Local currency B. Tax code C. Division D. Language key Answer: D Question: 15 Which indicator can you set for the manual source assignment in the ‘function authorizations for buyers’ user parameter (EFB) in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Purchase Requisition B. Contract C. Source List D. Quotation Answer: B Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  7. 7. Question: 16 Which of the following are features of supplier classification in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Evaluation of suppliers based on soft facts B. Assignment of suppliers to materials groups C. Assignment of characteristics to suppliers D. Support of integration to Dun & Bradstreet data Answer: CD Question: 17 What configuration element is mandatory for a material type that has been defined as quantity-based and value-based in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Valuation modification B. Account category reference C. Account group D. Valuation class Answer: B Question: 18 What are benefits of self-service requisitioning? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Increased no-touch rate for purchase orders B. Decreased number of purchase contracts C. Integrated update function for material master data D. Reduced procurement costs Answer: AD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  8. 8. Question: 19 Which information regarding contracts can you get directly from analytical SAP Fiori apps? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Unapproved contracts B. Low value contracts C. Expiring contracts D. Unused contracts Answer: CD Question: 20 Which of the following goods issues update the consumption in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Cost center B. Scrapping C. Production order D. Random sampling Answer: A Question: 21 What controls whether lists are displayed using the SAP List Viewer or the ALV grid control in SAP ERP standard reports? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. The selection parameters B. The transaction code C. The scope-of-list parameter D. User parameter ME_USE_GRID Answer: CD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  9. 9. Question: 22 Which indicators can you set in a source list in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Forecast B. MRP C. Blocked D. JIT Answer: B Question: 23 Which of the following is an end-to-end solution in Streamlined Procure to Pay? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Operational Procurement B. Supplier Evaluation C. Purchase Order Processing D. Invoice Processing Answer: A Question: 24 What happens when you post a valuated goods receipt for a purchase order item with a material master record and account assignment K (Cost Center) in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. The moving average price of the material is updated B. A material document is created without an accounting document C. The system increases the inventory of the material D. The system debits the consumption account specified in the purchase order Answer: D Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  10. 10. Question: 25 Where can you maintain purchasing conditions in SAP Materials Management? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Purchase requisitions B. Quotations C. Info records D. Outline agreements E. Quota arrangements Answer: BCD Question: 26 How does MRP Live minimize the volume of data that must be copied from the database server to the application server and back? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. By reading only the existing purchase requisitions and planned orders B. By reading all data in one database procedure C. By reading only the material receipts and requirements D. By reading only the purchase receipts and requirements Answer: B Question: 27 When is a vendor consignment liability posted in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. When goods are transferred between storage locations B. When goods are issued to a cost center C. When goods are received from vendor D. When goods are transferred between stock types Answer: B Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  11. 11. Question: 28 For which purpose can you use the product type in SAP S/4HANA? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. To enable the grouping of similar expenditure items B. To enable the grouping of similar materials C. To define whether a material type is a material or a service D. To define whether the material number can be assigned internally or externally Answer: C Question: 29 In the Bill of Materials content in SAP Best Practices, which of the following accelerators are at solution level? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Configuration guides B. Software and delivery requirements C. Master data overview D. Test scripts Answer: BC Question: 30 Which attribute is an influencing factor for the field selection of materials in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Material group B. Industry sector C. Costing control D. Authorization group Answer: B Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  12. 12. Question: 31 How often does SAP HANA create a savepoint? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Every few minutes B. Every few hours C. Every 30 minutes D. Every few seconds Answer: A Question: 32 You are using message determination with condition technique. Which parameter can you specify in a condition record for a message output type in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Partner function B. Print form C. Output time D. Message texts Answer: AC Question: 33 Where do you select the default setting for the order acknowledgement indicator in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. In the purchasing group B. In the personal setting of the purchase order C. In the business function LOG_MM_CI_1 D. In the parameter EVO Answer: BD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  13. 13. Question: 34 What rule can a goods movement use to process an accounting-relevant business transaction in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Account Grouping Code B. Posting key C. Valuation Grouping Code D. Valuation area Answer: BD Question: 35 Where can you set the automatic purchase order indicator in SAP Material Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Quota arrangement B. Business Partner C. Material master D. Info record Answer: BC Question: 36 You want to maintain the settings for the 'default values for purchasing' (EVO) parameter in SAP Materials Management. Which document type can you assign for the order acknowledgment requirement in the Indicator tab? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Request for quotation B. Reservation C. Purchase requisition D. Scheduling agreement Answer: D Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  14. 14. Question: 37 In SAP S/4HANA, which views exist for material type SERV? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Purchasing B. Forecasting C. Accounting D. Quality Management E. Sales Answer: ACE Question: 38 What are Simplification items? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. MBXX transaction for goods movements are replaced by transaction MIGO B. Customers and suppliers are modeled as business master C. Shortening of the material number field length to 35 characters D. Shortening of the material number field length to 15 characters Answer: A Question: 39 Where do posting with automatic account determination occur in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Invoice verification B. Material valuation C. Inventory management D. Material requirements planning E. Requisition creation Answer: B Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  15. 15. Question: 40 What does SAP HANA use to classify the usefulness of data? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Temperatures B. Colors C. Confidentiality D. Tiers Answer: A Question: 41 Which of the following are the characteristics of supplier evaluation in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Sending questionnaires to suppliers B. Usage of hard facts and soft facts C. Configurable questionnaires D. Integration with Dun & Bradstreet Answer: AC Question: 42 For a material subject to split valuation, at which level is the price control moving average set in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Account modification B. Valuation area C. Valuation group D. Account group Answer: B Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  16. 16. Question: 43 You convert a purchase requisition to a purchase order. What can you assign to the purchase requisition to be used as a source of supply in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Contract B. Info record C. Quota arrangement D. Desired vendor Answer: AB Question: 44 To which object can you directly assign an account assignment category in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Item category B. Partner role C. Document type D. Material master Answer: A Question: 45 What replaces the goods receipt process in external services procurement within SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Creation of service specification B. Invoice verification for service purchase order C. Service entry sheet creation and acceptance D. Update of service purchase order history Answer: C Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  17. 17. Question: 46 To which stock types can you post a goods receipt without referencing a purchase order or a production order? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Valuated GR blocked stock B. Unrestricted-use stock C. Blocked stock D. Quality inspection stock E. Non-valuate GR blocked stock Answer: BCD Question: 47 Which applications can send forecast data to SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. SAP Supply Chain Management (SCM) B. SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) C. SAP Customer Relationship Management (CRM) D. SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Answer: AB Question: 48 Which storage types does SAP HANA support for data? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. File storage B. Row storage C. Sheet storage D. Column storage Answer: BD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  18. 18. Question: 49 You are using message determination with condition technique. Which document fields can you include in this process in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Purchasing group B. Material group C. Plant D. Company code Answer: CD Question: 50 For which processes is material valuation at plant level mandatory in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Invoice verification B. Product costing C. Production planning D. Physical Inventory Answer: BC Question: 51 What does the system use to determine a source of supply? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Requests for quotation B. Purchase contracts C. Purchasing info records D. Purchase requisitions Answer: D Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  19. 19. Question: 52 What purchasing master data has the highest priority during source determination in the material requirements planning run? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Source list B. Info record C. Vendor master D. Quota arrangement Answer: D Question: 53 Which of the following are soft facts that you can use for supplier evaluation within SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Social responsibility B. Delivery date C. Strategic importance D. Environment protection Answer: AC Question: 54 Which batch input session accepts data from an external system into SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Set Zero Count indicator in physical inventory documents. B. Create physical inventory documents. C. Enter count without reference and posting of difference. D. Block material and freeze book inventory in physical inventory documents. Answer: C Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  20. 20. Question: 55 When the procurement process is without a material master in SAP Materials Management, which configuration element do you assign to the valuation class? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Material type B. Valuation area C. Material group D. Item category Answer: C Question: 56 What is the relationship between a service master record and a service specification in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Service master records are used as a source of data while creating service specifications B. Service specifications are used in purchase requisitions; service mater records are used in purchase orders C. A service specification is the master data record that describes the structure of a service master record D. Service specifications are created to confirm service master catalog activities Answer: A Question: 57 In SAP S/4HANA, which embedded analytics tools does an end user have access to? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Custom CDS view app B. Multidimensional reporting C. SAP Smart Business cockpit D. Query designer Answer: BC Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  21. 21. Question: 58 What does the material type influence in the material master in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Quantity and value update B. MRP type C. Procurement type D. Account group Answer: AC Question: 59 What can a purchase do in the Manage Purchase Requisition SAP Fiori app? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Initiate sourcing B. Initiate contracting C. Approve a purchase requisition D. Create a purchase order Answer: CD Question: 60 For SAP S/4HANA business partners, to which of the following can you assign multiple values? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Addresses B. Language C. Roles D. Names Answer: AC Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  22. 22. Question: 61 What does the Custom Code Check tool in SAP S/4HANA provide? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Information about existing functionality B. An overview of custom code that does NOT comply with SAP S/4 HANA C. Descriptions on Simplification items D. Proposals to replace the custom code with BAdis Answer: B Question: 62 Which field selection key is used in combination with a document category in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Activity category B. Item category C. Price Display Authorization D. Release status Answer: B Question: 63 Which of the following provides users direct access to SAP Fiori apps? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. SAP Fiori Client B. SAP Fiori launchpad C. SAP Web IDE D. SAP Fiori apps reference library Answer: B Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  23. 23. Question: 64 Which SAP Fiori apps can an employee use for self-service requisitioning? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Create Purchase Requisition Advanced B. Create Purchase Requisition C. Confirm Receipt of Goods D. Confirm Purchase Orders Answer: BC Question: 65 At which organizational do you assign release creation profiles for scheduling agreement within a Business Partner? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Plant B. Company code C. Client D. Purchase organization Answer: A Question: 66 Which release strategy control prevents a planning run from changing the quantity on a purchase requisition in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Release group B. Release code C. Fixing indicator D. Field selection key Answer: C Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  24. 24. Question: 67 Which of these are layers in SAP Best Practice content? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Solution packages B. Scope items C. Building blocks D. Configuration guides E. Process diagrams Answer: ABC Question: 68 What setting is defined with a movement type in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Count group B. Valuation area C. Valuation class D. Account modification Answer: D Question: 69 Which transfer postings within a plant result in both a material document and an accounting document in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. A transfer posting from quality inspection stock into unrestricted-use stock B. A transfer posting from one storage location to another storage location C. A material-to-material transfer posting D. A transfer posting from consignment stock into own stock Answer: CD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  25. 25. Question: 70 What are the capabilities of Operational Contract Management in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Fast change option in documents B. Direct navigation to contract and supplier object pages C. Dynamic and flexible search across the entire contract worklist D. Single-screen transactions Answer: BC Question: 71 What can you define when you create a purchase order using the service item category (D) in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Additional account assignment categories which are available only for services B. Value limits for unplanned services C. Schedule lies when the services have to be performed D. Vendors for the different services to be performed Answer: B Question: 72 Which indicators do you set to allow evaluated receipt settlement in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Automatic settlement of goods received in the vendor B. Auto-generation of purchase order at time of goods receipt in the movement type C. Automatic purchase order in the vendor master D. Goods receipt based invoice verification in the purchase order Answer: AD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  26. 26. Question: 73 For which of the following do you have to create MRP areas? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Storage location MRP B. MRP run with scope of planning C. MRP run by vendor D. Forecasting Answer: A Question: 74 What does the Simplification List in SAP S/4HANA describe? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Changes to individual transactions and solution capabilities B. Impacts on SAP Business Suite C. SAP S/4HANA documentation D. Relationships between the bill of material, routings, and the production version Answer: A Question: 75 What is mandatory in a purchase order item for a consumable material in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. GR/IR clearing account B. Goods Receipt indicator C. Account assignment category D. Material number Answer: C Question: 76 Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  27. 27. What do you need to consider when deciding whether to use stock transport orders for stock transfers between plants? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Stock transfers with stock transport orders require an account assignment B. Stock transfers with stock transport orders use the same calculation schema as standard purchase orders C. Stock transfers with transport orders are one step only D. Stock transfers with stock transport orders can be integrated with MRP Answer: A Question: 77 Which of the following document types can you use for automatic sourcing within SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Scheduling agreement B. Purchase requisition C. Request for quotation D. Contract Answer: B Question: 78 What must you remember when you define a purchasing organization in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. All purchasing groups are assigned to specific purchasing organizations B. The purchasing organization is a selection criterion for lists of all purchasing documents C. The purchasing organization is the highest summation level for purchasing D. Each purchasing organization has its own info records and conditions for price determination Answer: BD Question: 79 Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  28. 28. Which maintenance statuses must be defined in SAP Materials Management before you buy a valued material for receipt into stock? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Accounting B. Purchasing C. Costing D. Storage Answer: AB Question: 80 Which of the following are business partner categories in SAP S/4HANA? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Person B. Supplier C. Organization D. Customer E. Group Answer: AC Question: 81 Which of the following CANNOT be created by MRP Live? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Purchase requisition B. Planned order C. MRP list D. Schedule line Answer: C Question: 82 Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  29. 29. You posted a goods receipt at origin acceptance in SAP Materials Management. For which stock type is the inventory updated? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Non-valuated GR blocked stock B. Valuated GR blocked stock C. Blocked stock D. Unrestricted-use stock Answer: B Question: 83 What happens when you post a valuated goods receipt for a purchase order item with a material master record and account assignment K (Cost Center) in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. The moving average price of the material is updated B. The system debits the consumption account specified in the purchase order C. A material document is created without an accounting document D. The system increases the inventory of the material Answer: B Question: 84 When is a vendor consignment liability posted in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. When goods are transferred between stock types B. When goods are issued to a cost center C. When goods are received from vendor D. When goods are transferred between storage locations Answer: B Question: 85 Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  30. 30. Which field selection key is used in combination with a document category in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Release status B. Activity category C. Price Display Authorization D. Item category Answer: D Question: 86 Which storage types does SAP HANA support for data? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Row storage B. File storage C. Sheet storage D. Column storage Answer: AD Question: 87 What release procedure can you use to process an approval of a purchase requisition in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Without conditions B. Without plant C. Without classification D. Without class types Answer: B Question: 88 Which of the following reflect the SAP Fiori design? Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  31. 31. There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Visual design B. Design thinking methodology C. Interaction patterns D. Unified user interface design E. Information architecture Answer: ACE Question: 89 Which indicators do you set to allow evaluated receipt settlement in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Automatic purchase order in the vendor master B. Auto-generation of purchase order at time of goods receipt in the movement type C. Automatic settlement of goods received in the vendor D. Goods receipt based invoice verification in the purchase order Answer: CD Question: 90 Which of the following are the characteristics of supplier evaluation in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Sending questionnaires to suppliers B. Integration with Dun & Bradstreet C. Configurable questionnaires D. Usage of hard facts and soft facts Answer: AC Question: 91 What setting is defined with a movement type in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  32. 32. A. Count group B. Account modification C. Valuation class D. Valuation area Answer: B Question: 92 What rule can a goods movement use to process an accounting-relevant business transaction in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Account Grouping Code B. Valuation area C. Valuation Grouping Code D. Posting key Answer: BD Question: 93 What are some of the SAP Fiori user types? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Expert B. Occasional C. Developer D. Business Partner E. Employee Answer: ABC Question: 94 Which applications can send forecast data to SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  33. 33. A. SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) B. SAP Supply Chain Management (SCM) C. SAP Customer Relationship Management (CRM) D. SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Answer: AB Question: 95 What are the capabilities of Operational Contract Management in SAP S/4HANA? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Direct navigation to contract and supplier object pages B. Dynamic and flexible search across the entire contract worklist C. Fast change option in documents D. Single-screen transactions Answer: AB Question: 96 What configuration object is required when you group plants while posting to the general ledger in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Account grouping code B. Condition grouping code C. Material grouping code D. Valuation grouping code Answer: D Question: 97 In SAP S/4HANA, which embedded analytics tools does an end user have access to? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. SAP Smart Business cockpit B. Multidimensional reporting Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  34. 34. C. Custom CDS view app D. Query designer Answer: AB Question: 98 Which attribute is an influencing factor for the field selection of materials in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Costing control B. Authorization group C. Industry sector D. Material group Answer: C Question: 99 Where do posting with automatic account determination occur in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Requisition creation B. Invoice verification C. Material requirements planning D. Material valuation E. Inventory management Answer: D Question: 100 Which release strategy control prevents a planning run from changing the quantity on a purchase requisition in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Fixing indicator B. Release code Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  35. 35. C. Field selection key D. Release group Answer: A Question: 101 Which of the following provides users direct access to SAP Fiori apps? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. SAP Fiori launchpad B. SAP Web IDE C. SAP Fiori apps reference library D. SAP Fiori Client Answer: A Question: 102 Where can you maintain purchasing conditions in SAP Materials Management? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Outline agreements B. Quota arrangements C. Info records D. Quotations E. Purchase requisitions Answer: ACD Question: 103 Which information regarding contracts can you get directly from analytical SAP Fiori apps? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Unused contracts B. Unapproved contracts C. Low value contracts D. Expiring contracts Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  36. 36. Answer: AD Question: 104 For which processes is material valuation at plant level mandatory in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Invoice verification B. Product costing C. Production planning D. Physical Inventory Answer: BC Question: 105 What does SAP HANA use to classify the usefulness of data? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Tiers B. Confidentiality C. Colors D. Temperatures Answer: D Question: 106 Which of the following document types can you use for automatic sourcing within SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Contract B. Purchase requisition C. Scheduling agreement D. Request for quotation Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  37. 37. Answer: B Question: 107 For which of the following do you have to create MRP areas? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Storage location MRP B. MRP run with scope of planning C. MRP run by vendor D. Forecasting Answer: A Question: 108 Which SAP Fiori apps can an employee use for self-service requisitioning? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Create Purchase Requisition B. Confirm Purchase Orders C. Confirm Receipt of Goods D. Create Purchase Requisition Advanced Answer: AC Question: 109 Where do you select the default setting for the order acknowledgement indicator in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. In the business function LOG_MM_CI_1 B. In the parameter EVO C. In the personal setting of the purchase order D. In the purchasing group Answer: BC Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  38. 38. Question: 110 Which of the following are business partner categories in SAP S/4HANA? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Group B. Supplier C. Person D. Organization E. Customer Answer: ACD Question: 111 Which automatic account determination configuration data is used to subdivide an accounting-relevant posting to the general ledger in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Account grouping code B. Valuation class C. Chart of accounts D. Valuation area Answer: A Question: 112 Which of the following are required before you can purchase a product using the item category of vendor consignment in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. A purchasing info record B. A confirmation control key C. An account assignment category D. A material master Answer: AD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  39. 39. Question: 113 Which transfer postings within a plant result in both a material document and an accounting document in SAP Materials Management? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. A material-to-material transfer posting B. A transfer posting from quality inspection stock into unrestricted-use stock C. A transfer posting from one storage location to another storage location D. A transfer posting from consignment stock into own stock Answer: AD Question: 114 What configuration element is mandatory for a material type that has been defined as quantity-based and value-based in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Account category reference B. Valuation class C. Account group D. Valuation modification Answer: A Question: 115 What are benefits of self-service requisitioning? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Decreased number of purchase contracts B. Reduced procurement costs C. Integrated update function for material master data D. Increased no-touch rate for purchase orders Answer: BD Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  40. 40. Question: 116 How often does SAP HANA create a savepoint? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Every few seconds B. Every 30 minutes C. Every few hours D. Every few minutes Answer: D Question: 117 Which of the following attributes can you maintain in an account assignment category in SAP Materials Management? There are 3 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Message output parameter B. Account modification C. Valuation class D. Consumption posting E. Special stock Answer: BDE Question: 118 During the goods receipt for a purchase order of a material to be stocked, what determines which stock account is updated? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Account modifier B. Price control C. Condition record D. Valuation class Answer: D Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  41. 41. Question: 119 What configuration element determines the account assignment based on the material master in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Valuation area B. Posting key C. Material type D. Valuation class Answer: D Question: 120 What happens when you call transaction MB01 in SAP S/4HANA? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. MB01 issues an error message B. MB01 creates a short dump C. MB01 redirects you to transaction BP D. MB01 issues a warning message Answer: A Question: 121 How can you prevent a goods movement from being posted to a reservation item in the requirement date is too far in the future in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Leave the Movement Allowed indicator blank B. Set the retention periods C. Leave the Final Issue indicator blank D. Set the base date Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  42. 42. Answer: A Question: 122 In S/4HANA, what are the new sourcing capabilities of Request for Quotes (RFQs)? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Send an RFQ to external platforms without a supplier included B. Receive multiple supplier quotes from suppliers C. Convert shopping carts to RFQs D. Enter one supplier quote per RFQ Answer: AB Question: 123 In S/4HANA, what are the new sourcing capabilities of Request for Quotes (RFQs)? There are 2 correct answers to this question. Response: A. Send an RFQ to external platforms without a supplier included B. Receive multiple supplier quotes from suppliers C. Convert shopping carts to RFQs D. Enter one supplier quote per RFQ Answer: AB Question: 124 How can you prevent a goods movement from being posted to a reservation item in the requirement date is too far in the future in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Leave the Final Issue indicator blank B. Leave the Movement Allowed indicator blank C. Set the retention periods D. Set the base date Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  43. 43. Answer: B Question: 125 Which attribute is an influencing factor for the field selection of materials in SAP Materials Management? Please choose the correct answer. Response: A. Costing control B. Authorization group C. Industry sector D. Material group Answer: C Question: 126 What happens when you post a valuateci goods receipt for a purchase order item with a material master record and account assignment K (Cost Center) in SAP Materials Management? A. The moving average price of the material is updated B. The system debits the consumption account specified in the purchase order C. A material document is created without an accounting document D. The system increases the inventory of the material Answer: B Question: 127 You are using message determination with condition technique. Which document fields can you include in this process in SAP Materials Management? (2) A. Plant B. Company code C. Purchasing group D. Material group Answer: B, C Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
  44. 44. Question: 128 Where can you set the automatic purchase order indicator in SAP Material Management? (2) A. Vendor master B. Quota arrangement C. Info record D. Material master Answer: A, D Visit us athttps://www.examsboost.com/test/c_ts450_1809/
