Infografia del Mundo de sofía

Infografia de todo el libro.
espero que sea útil.

Infografia del Mundo de sofía

  1. 1. APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES: Cadillo Ibañez Loida Abigail. EDAD ANTIGUA Jostein Gaarder El libro nos ayuda a cuestionarnos y nos enseña que lo único que necesitamos para ser buenos filósofos es la capacidad de asombro. filósofos de la Naturaleza - Tales de Mileto - Anaximan dro - Anaxágora s - Sócrates - Platón - Aristóteles Siempre se preguntaban el por que de los hechos de la naturaleza , y se daban respuestas mediante mitos FILOSOFIA - EDAD MEDIA Filósofos Cristianas• San Agustín • Santo Tomas de Aquino • Hildergardo De Bingen •Dios creó el mundo de la nada. •La verdad se encuentra en la biblia. •Jesús el hijo de Dios, salvador del mundo.
  2. 2. NACE LA CIENCIA:• Copérnic o • Galileo • Kepler • Newton • Newton, Consideró la naturaleza un testimonio del Dios grande y todopoderoso. • La relación del individuo con Dios se volvía ahora mucho más importante que la relación con la Iglesia como organización. cualquier investigación de la naturaleza tenía que basarse en la observación, la experiencia y el experimento. Esto es lo que Llamamos: método empírico.. • Descartes • Espinoza • Look • Hume •Spinoza pensaba que. Fue el primero en emplear lo que llamamos una visión <<crítico-histórica>> de la Biblia. •Dios es el mundo. Afirma que el mundo está en Dios. •Look, origen de las ideas. Nace la imprenta.
  3. 3. • Surgió en Alemania. • Los nuevos lemas fueron el sentimiento, imaginación, vivencia y añoranza. Él creía que la naturaleza y la conciencia humana eran dos expresiones de lo mismo porque había un “espíritu universal” que estaba en la naturaleza y en la conciencia humana. Schelling Hegel: Ser, Naturaleza y Espíritu, al decir que el Ser es entendible y realizable por medio de la lógica y los conceptos. Kierkegaard, Afirmar que la vida es una elección y un conjunto de elecciones, por lo cual, lo que somos y hacemos en esta vida es parte de esas elecciones.tres niveles de “base” en la sociedad: “Las condiciones de producción, es decir, las condiciones y recursos naturales de las sociedad”. “Las fuerzas productivas”, es decir, la clase de herramientas y máquinas de la sociedad. “Las relaciones de producción”, es decir, la división del trabajo y las relaciones del propietario. Darwin, creyó que el hombre es parte de la naturaleza. Freud, l fundador del psicoanálisis, al reconocer que el inconsciente influye en la personalidad, la forma en la que se asimila, expresa y vive la existencia

