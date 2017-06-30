1 TAB ONE Add your own text here 2 TAB TWO Add your own text here Through coloured glassesn @lohynova
1 TAB ONE Add your own text here 1. Split children into groups of 4-5 2. Choose a number of ideas 3. Spend 5 minutes on ea...
What facts do we know? What is negative? What is positive about the idea? What sort of feelings do we have when we realize...
1 TAB ONE Add your own text here 5. Let each member of team put on the glasses 6. Write down the answers 7. Present and co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Valuing ideas

7 views

Published on

Entrepreneurial skills

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Valuing ideas

  1. 1. 1 TAB ONE Add your own text here 2 TAB TWO Add your own text here Through coloured glassesn @lohynova
  2. 2. 1 TAB ONE Add your own text here 1. Split children into groups of 4-5 2. Choose a number of ideas 3. Spend 5 minutes on each idea 4. Brainstorm1
  3. 3. What facts do we know? What is negative? What is positive about the idea? What sort of feelings do we have when we realize the idea?
  4. 4. 1 TAB ONE Add your own text here 5. Let each member of team put on the glasses 6. Write down the answers 7. Present and conclude 2

×