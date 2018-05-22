-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
High-interest, nonfiction articles help students learn about science topics while developing skills in reading comprehension. Each story is followed by questions that cover main idea, detail, vocabulary, and critical reasoning. The format is similar to that of standardized tests, so as students progress through the books units, they are preparing for success in testing.
Author : Ruth Foster
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Ruth Foster ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1420680374
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment