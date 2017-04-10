New Book Ebook Online Labor Guide to Labor Law (4th Edition) For Kindle Bruce S. Feldacker Premium Book Online



This authoritative guide to labor law in the private sector is written from a union perspective and emphasizes the issues of greatest importance to unions. It covers the essential information needed to acquire a basic understanding of labor law and how it pertains to the workplace. Federal Regulations of Labor-Management Relations. The Collective Bargaining Unit. Union Organizing Rights and Election Campaigns. The Duty to Bargain. Strikes, Striker Rights, and Lockouts. Union Regulation of Work and the Antitrust Laws. Enforcement of Collective Bargaining Agreements and the Duty to Arbitrate. Rights and Responsibilities of Union Members. The Duty of Fair Representation. Equal Employment Opportunity. Federal-State Relationships in Labor Relations. For union officers and representatives or anyone else who needs to review or learn the basics of labor law.

