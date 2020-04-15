Evidence giving advice elver radas hernandez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Learning activity 2 Evidence: Giving advice These people are facing changes in their life. Read their situations below: I am Gary. I work for an ONG called White Hands. I support projects in rural areas from my office. I really enjoy my job. Now my organization is implementing a new system called "home-office". Twice a week I will have to stay home and work from my computer, or telecommute. My boss says it will be a good change as we will be able to work from home. I find it rather awkward. I live alone and have nobody to talk with. Besides, all my friends are at the office. I will really miss the social interaction on those days. What if I can't find a file and I need assistance from a co-worker? What if I need to talk to my boss but he is not online? I don’t really feel comfortable with this new idea of telecommuting. I wish I could come to the office every day I have done for the past 5 years. My name is Amanda. I am a hairdresser. I work in a beauty shop in the north of the city. I am a single mother and have two beautiful sons. Mike is nine and Steve is two. While I work, my mother takes care of my sons. She has always supported me. But now my mom is really sick. The doctor recommended her moving to a quieter place. So, she is moving in with my brother who lives in a small town. If my mother moves, I will probably have to quit my job as I don’t have anybody to take care of my kids. I wouldn’t leave them with a stranger, especially the little one. I have some savings and I have considered opening my own beauty shop in my neighborhood so I can be near my kids. But what if the business does not turn out well? I could lose all my savings. I don’t really know what to do. I am afraid of the change. Fuente: SENA Fuente: SENA Fuente: SENA
  2. 2. Select one of the cases and write a 150-word letter to Gary or Amanda. In your letter offer support and advice for the person you choose to try to solve the specific problem this person is facing. Aspects to consider: • Include ideas and vocabulary related to flexibility and adaptability learned in the study material. In the letter, underline the ideas included. Include at least 3 ideas. • Use the idioms learned in the study material. Use at least 3 idioms. • Use connectors and punctuation. Here is an example of an informal letter. Look at the parts your letter must have: November 12, 2014 Dear Gary, My name is Juan. I am a member of the SENA community. I read your story and I want to give you some advice about your situation. In my personal opinion I think… I would suggest you… Also you can try to… As a conclusion I believe you can… If you go the extra mile you will be able to… Sincerely, Juan Solano Date Greeting Body Conclusion Your signature Closing Expressions you can use to give advice.
  3. 3. Bogotá, April 13, 2020 Dear amanda My name is Elver. I am a member of the SENA community. I read your story and I want to give you some advice about your situation. First I want you to know that I am a man dedicated to God and family. My children are my priority and my reason for living. In my personal opinion, I think you should support your mother to improve, because there is only one mother, and there will be no substitute love for your mother, so you and your children. Prioritize your mother's health, after solving what your mother, calmly think about how to solve the care of your children. You have to keep in mind that you have a two-year-old baby, he is still defenseless and innocent, weak in the face of man's evil and dangers. I suggest that you hire a person who knows and really knows their lifestyle and life, because the well-being of your children is at stake. You can put the baby in the school garden, so they only take care of them at half time, so that the two children will be together and the older one can be aware of the brother. In conclusion, you can get ahead and continue working. You are a working woman, I value your strength and your love for the mother. To be honest Elver Radas
  4. 4. This sample will help you write your letter. It also has useful expressions you can use when writing your letter. Good luck! When you finish your work, send the file to your instructor through the platform as follows: 1. Click on the title of this evidence. 2. Click on Examinar mi equipo and look for the file in your computer. Make sure the file is attached. 3. Leave a comment for the instructor (optional). 4. Click Enviar. Note: This evidence is an individual activity. Remember to check the learning guide in order to know if you have done all the assigned activities, know how to develop them and deliver them correctly. Criterios de evaluación • Expresa ideas sobre flexibilidad y adaptabilidad en diferentes contextos de la vida, usando el vocabulario requerido. • Usa expresiones idiomáticas teniendo en cuenta el vocabulario y contexto requerido.

