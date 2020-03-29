Best PDF System Dynamics: Modeling, Analysis, and Control - Online

System Dynamics: Modeling, Analysis, and Control description book

This textbook treats system dynamics from a bond graph perspective. It guides students from the process of modeling using bond graphs, through dynamic systems analysis in the time and frequency domains, to classical and state-space controller design. Although established texts exist for system dynamics, bond graph modeling, and automatic controls, this book combines the three into a cohesive text optimized for upper-level undergraduates. It serves as a reference for practicing engineers as well as a textbook for system dynamics and controls courses that use bond graphs. It also includes real-world challenges, vodcasts, and animated examples.

