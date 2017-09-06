Pengembangan eko wisata

PENGEMBANGAN DESA WISATA HIJAU BALERANTE ( isu, tantangan dan strategi pengembangan) Jainu Kaur Pemerintahan Desa Balerante
LINGKUNGAN  Bentang alam dan Pesona alam  Gugus KWSN Wisata Merapi  Kesuburan lahan  Aksesibilitas  Kerusakan lingkun...
EKOWISATA Perjalanan ke daerah terpencil dengan tujuan menikmati dan mempelajari alam, sejarah, dan membantu masyarakat ek...
PRINSIP-PRINSIP •Keberlanjutan aspek ekonomi, sosial dan lingkungan: sesaui daya dukung dan daya tampung, teknologi ramah ...
ARAH PENGEMBANGAN • Mendorong wisata ramah lingkungan • Mendorong pengembangan produk pariwisata berberbasis pelestarian (...
ISU DAN TANTANGAN UTAMA PENGEMBANGAN KRB III ATL KAWASAN TNGM KEMITRAAN (Masyarakat, Pemberintah, PT, Komunitas/LSM/Pe ngg...
Pasal 30 • Kawasan Lindung dalam Pasal 29 ayat (2) huruf a, terdiri atas: • Zona Lindung 1 (Zona L1) :TN pada Kawasan Rawa...
ZONA L2 SEBAGAIMANA DIMAKSUD DALAM PASAL 30 • memberikan perlindungan semaksimal mungkin atas kemungkinan Bencana Alam Geo...
KEGIATAN YANG DIPERBOLEHKAN • menunjang fungsi lindung Zona L2; • pemeliharaan, pelestarian, dan perlindungan kawasan dan ...
POTENSI BALERANTE WISATA MINAT KHUSUS JARINGAN PANORAMA MUSIUM EDUKASI PERTANIAN INDUSTRI KREATIF DANA DAN KELEMBAGAAN MOD...
KEMITRAAN • POKDARWIS, PRB, KARANG TARUNA • KOMUNITAS SEPEDA, TRAIL RUN • PENGGIAT KEBENCANAAN , KONSERVASI/LINGKUNGAN KOM...
STRATEGI PENGEMBANGAN SARANA EDUKASI KONSERVASI MITIGASI BENCANA PEMBERDAYAAN MASYARAKAT LOKAL EKONOMI. SOSIAL DAN BUDAYA ...
FORUM KOMUNIKASI KAUR PEMERINTAHAN KELOMPOK PRB KELOMPOK KONSERVASI BPD KELOMPOK WISATA KELOMPOK USAHA EKONOMI LOKAL ALTER...
ZONA TRANSIT ZONA EKONOMI ZONA PRODUKSI ZONA REHABILITASI TNGM ZONA KONSERVASI DAN MITIGASI KWSN TRADISONAL OBYEK WISATA R...
TAHUN I 1. PERENCANAAN a. Zonasi b. Identifikasi Potensi  Fisik/lingkungan,  Ekonomi  Sosial  Dampak  Kelembagaan (Pe...
` PERSEBARAN KELOMPOK USAHA BALERANTE Usaha Rempeyek Mini Kelompok Ibu Parti (Sambungrejo) Usaha Onde-Onde (kue basah) Kel...
Isu, Tantangan dan Strategi Pengembangan Kelompok Usaha Desa Balerante Kec Kemalang Kab. Klaten 1. Criping Pisang 2. Cripi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pengembangan eko wisata

28 views

Published on

Presentasi Pemerintah Desa Balerante dalam Event Gathering Nasional #Pendaki Indonesia, 2 September 2017 di Bukit Klangon

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pengembangan eko wisata

  1. 1. PENGEMBANGAN DESA WISATA HIJAU BALERANTE ( isu, tantangan dan strategi pengembangan) Jainu Kaur Pemerintahan Desa Balerante
  2. 2. LINGKUNGAN  Bentang alam dan Pesona alam  Gugus KWSN Wisata Merapi  Kesuburan lahan  Aksesibilitas  Kerusakan lingkungan/destruk tif  KRB/ATL/TNGM  Menjadikan destinasi dan obyek wisata ramah lingkungan  Mengembangkan kawasan sarana edukasi TANTANGAN EKONOMI DAN SOSIAL  Peternakan  Perkebunan  Industri rumah tangga  Lembaga ekonomi  Situs kebencanaan  Pergeseran matapencaharian/eks traftif  Menjadikan komoditas unggulan  Introduksi komoditas unggulan baru  Mengembangkan industri kreatif  Kelembagaan ekonomi TANTANGAN SOSIAL  Pemdes visioner  Kelompok sosial dinamis  Jaringan antar lembaga  Jaringan antar komunitas TANTANGAN Pembangku kepentingan jejaring kolaboratif Kelembagaan Pengelola wisata LATAR BELAKANG DAN ISU
  3. 3. EKOWISATA Perjalanan ke daerah terpencil dengan tujuan menikmati dan mempelajari alam, sejarah, dan membantu masyarakat ekonom1 masyarakat lokal dan mendukung pelestarian lingkungan DESA WISATA • Keterlibatan penuh masyarakat (perencanaan, pelaksanaan dan pengelolaan usaha ekowisata) • Menitik beratkan PERAN KOMUNITAS • Menciptakan perluasan kesempatan kerja , mengurangi kemiskinan • Orientasi pelestarian fungsi lingkungan • Sumber: Ditjen. Pengembangan Desatinasi Wisata dan WWF, 2009) EKOWISATA BERBASIS KOMUNITAS suatu daerah tujuan wisata/, destinasi pariwisata, yang mengintegrasikan daya tarik wisata, fasilitas umum, fasilitas pariwisata, aksesibilitas, terstruktur kehidupan masyarakat yang menyatu dengan tata cara dan tradisi yang berlaku ( UU10/2009). KONSEP DAN PENGERTIAN
  4. 4. PRINSIP-PRINSIP •Keberlanjutan aspek ekonomi, sosial dan lingkungan: sesaui daya dukung dan daya tampung, teknologi ramah lingkungan, terbentuknya kawasan peruntukan khusus (ecotourism conservancies) •Pengembangan isntitusi lokal dan Kemitraan ( kemitraan dengan pemangku kepentingan: pemerintah, komunitas, PT dan oiperator jasa wisata, Distribusi manfaat secara adil, menyusun paduan etika wisata, perlindungan pengetahuan serta hak intelektuan masyarakat lokal •Ekonomi berbasis masyarakat (Homestay, produk kerajinan lokal, kuliner): pengembangan ekonomi lokal, peningkatan kapasitas dan ketrampilan SDM/pemandu/pengelola •Edukasi: mendorong kesadaran dan patisipasi masyarakat dlm konservasi, mitigasi bencana, mengemas budaya lokal,aktivitas konservasi dan mitigasi sebagai bagian paket wisata •Mengembangkan skema sehingga mendorong wistawan secara sukarela dalam kegiatan konservasi, mitigasi bencana saat melakukann kunjungan wista
  5. 5. ARAH PENGEMBANGAN • Mendorong wisata ramah lingkungan • Mendorong pengembangan produk pariwisata berberbasis pelestarian (wisata budaya, edukasi, alam, olahraga • Mendorong berkembangnya pariwisata berbasis komunitas • Mendorong kepedulian dan tanggung jawab stakeholders dlm penerapan konsep pembangunan ramah lingkungan • Mendorong optimalisasi pendayagunaan sumberrdaya lokal
  6. 6. ISU DAN TANTANGAN UTAMA PENGEMBANGAN KRB III ATL KAWASAN TNGM KEMITRAAN (Masyarakat, Pemberintah, PT, Komunitas/LSM/Pe nggiat dan Pemerhati)
  7. 7. Pasal 30 • Kawasan Lindung dalam Pasal 29 ayat (2) huruf a, terdiri atas: • Zona Lindung 1 (Zona L1) :TN pada Kawasan Rawan Bencana Alam Geologi; • Zona Lindung 2 (Zona L2) KRB Alam Geologi yang terdampak langsung; • Zona Lindung 3 (Zona L3) KRB Alam Geologi yang berada pada sempadan sungai; dan • Zona Lindung 4 (Zona L4) KRB Alam Geologi yang terdapat kantung (enclave) permukiman. Pasal 31 •(1) Zona L1 sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 30 huruf a ditetapkan untuk: •melindungi keanekaragaman hayati dan Ekosistem Gunung Merapi; •melindungi dan melestarikan Flora dan fauna yang hampir punah atau diperkirakan akan punah; •melindungi keseimbangan tata guna air; •meningkatkan konservasi sumber daya air; •melindungi keseimbangan iklim makro; •meningkatkan kualitas lingkungan hidup; dan •melindungi kawasan di bawahnya. •Wilayah: sebagian wilayah Kecamatan Kemalang PERPRES 70/2014 RTRK TNGM
  8. 8. ZONA L2 SEBAGAIMANA DIMAKSUD DALAM PASAL 30 • memberikan perlindungan semaksimal mungkin atas kemungkinan Bencana Alam Geologi terhadap manusia, permukiman, dan infrastruktur ZONA L2 SEBAGAIMANA DIMAKSUD PADA AYAT (1) • berupa kawasan yang berpotensi terkena kembali dampak erupsi Gunung Merapi berupa awan panas dan material panas lainnya serta berdampak besar pada manusia, permukiman, dan infrastruktur. ZONA L2 SEBAGAIMANA DIMAKSUD PADA AYAT (2) • meliputi Kawasan Rawan Bencana Alam Geologi yang terdampak langsung letusan Gunung Merapi, yang berada pada sebagian wilayah: Kecamatan Kemalang di Kabupaten Klaten; dan Cangkringan di Kabupaten Sleman. PASAL 32
  9. 9. KEGIATAN YANG DIPERBOLEHKAN • menunjang fungsi lindung Zona L2; • pemeliharaan, pelestarian, dan perlindungan kawasan dan resapan air; • Evakuasi bencana; dan • pemantauan dan Peringatan Dini Bencana Alam Geologi; KEGIATAN DIPERBOLEHKAN DENGAN SYARAT • Budi daya hutan dan budi daya pertanian • LITANG ilmu pengetahuan, kegiatan pendidikan, wisata alam, dan wisata minat khusus KEGIATAN YANG TIDAK DIPERBOLEHKAN • mengubah bentang alam; • mengganggu Ekosistem alami; • mengurangi daya serap tanah air; • mengganggu fungsi resapan • mengganggu Jalur Evakuasi; • Menggangu srparas peringatan dini Bencana • Membuang sampah dan limbah • Menimbulkan polusi tanah dan sungai PASAL 56 ARAHAN PERATURAN ZONASI ZONA L2
  10. 10. POTENSI BALERANTE WISATA MINAT KHUSUS JARINGAN PANORAMA MUSIUM EDUKASI PERTANIAN INDUSTRI KREATIF DANA DAN KELEMBAGAAN MODAL SOSIAL POTENSI WILAYAH
  11. 11. KEMITRAAN • POKDARWIS, PRB, KARANG TARUNA • KOMUNITAS SEPEDA, TRAIL RUN • PENGGIAT KEBENCANAAN , KONSERVASI/LINGKUNGAN KOMUNITAS • PEMDES, BPD • SATKER KABUPATEN (Dinas BPBD, Koperasi, Pariwisata, Pengelola TNGM, Perguruan Tinggi, LSM/NGO LEMBAGA • Pengrajin lokal (makanan, kerajinan) • Pengusaha Homestay • Biro Travel • Media Cetak, Elektronik • BUMDEsa PELAKU USAHA
  12. 12. STRATEGI PENGEMBANGAN SARANA EDUKASI KONSERVASI MITIGASI BENCANA PEMBERDAYAAN MASYARAKAT LOKAL EKONOMI. SOSIAL DAN BUDAYA (wisata alam, Industri kreatif, kuliner, musium, pertanian, homestay, BUMDESA, Kelompok seni) KONSERVASI DAN MITIGASI (Revitalisasi Kelompok PRB, Penamanan Tanaman Unggulan, Rambu-peringatan, EWS) DESA WISATA BALERANTE WISATA ALAM RAMAH LINGKUNGAN EKONOMI DAN SOSIAL
  13. 13. FORUM KOMUNIKASI KAUR PEMERINTAHAN KELOMPOK PRB KELOMPOK KONSERVASI BPD KELOMPOK WISATA KELOMPOK USAHA EKONOMI LOKAL ALTERNATIF ORGANISASI PEMBANGUNAN DESA WISATA BALERANTE  Koordinator Susanto Oni  Obyek Wisata  Perparkiran  Keamanan  Koordinator Juanto  Anggota  ……………  …………..  Koordinator Ponijo  Anggota  Dalyono  …………..  …………..  Koordinator IBU KENJI  Anggota  Perwakilan  Setiap dusun PELINDUNG PEMERINTAH DESA (KEPALA DESA DAN SEKDES
  14. 14. ZONA TRANSIT ZONA EKONOMI ZONA PRODUKSI ZONA REHABILITASI TNGM ZONA KONSERVASI DAN MITIGASI KWSN TRADISONAL OBYEK WISATA RUMPUT, HORTIKULTURA, KOPI, BUAH2AN, TEGAKAN AREA PARKIR, WARUNG/KIOS PUSAT INFORMASI, KULINER, CINDERAMATA, HOMESTAY, MUSIUM, STAIDUM BATIK, MAKANAN, PETERNAKAN SKEMA ZONASI DESA WISATA BALERANTE
  15. 15. TAHUN I 1. PERENCANAAN a. Zonasi b. Identifikasi Potensi  Fisik/lingkungan,  Ekonomi  Sosial  Dampak  Kelembagaan (Pengelola ,kemitraan)  Pembiayaan 2. PEMBANGUNAN a. Obyek wisata,ikon wisata, Wisata khusus b. Kawasan konserasi/migasi c. SARPRAS  Jalan (utama, setapak, evakuasi)  Area parkir  Warung dan kios promosi  Rambu penunjuk dan peringatan  TPS/limbah 3. PEMBERDAYAAN a. Menetapkan Kelembagaan (Pengelola, SOP dan Kemitraan) b. Pelaku industri kreatif (kerajinan, makanan, pertanian c. Peningkatan kapasitas Pengelola (wisata, konservasi dan mitigasi) d. Menetapkan Kompensasi 4. PROMOSI DAN PEMASARAN (sosmed, media cetak dan elektronik, both, flyer, spanduk) 1. PENGEMBANGAN a. SARPRAS  Pengerasan Jalan Utama  Area parkir, kios/warung  Musium Kebencanaan b. Pengembangan Kws Konservasi c. Pengembangan obyek wisata khusus d. Rambu peringatan dan penujuk arah 2. PEMBERDAYAAN a. Pengembangan dan penguatan usaha ekonomi lokal (kerajinan, makanan) dalam wadah kelompok/BUMDES b. Peningkatan kualitas produk wisata c. Peningkatan kapasitas pelaku ekonomi d. Fasilitasi modal usaha e. Pengembangan komoditas di kwsn konservasi 3 KELEMBAGAAN a. Penguatan lembaga pengelola wisata b. Penetapan Desa Wisata (PERDES) c. Penguatan Jejaring dan membangun forum komunikasi d. Menetapkan BUMDES sebagai pengelola wisata 4. PROMOSI (sosmed, media cetak dan elektronik, festival desa wisata, minat khusus) TAHUN IITAHAPAN PENGEMBANGAN
  16. 16. ` PERSEBARAN KELOMPOK USAHA BALERANTE Usaha Rempeyek Mini Kelompok Ibu Parti (Sambungrejo) Usaha Onde-Onde (kue basah) Kelompok Ibu Darsi (Banjarsari) Usaha Susu Kedelai Ibu Sulastri (Ngipiksari) Usaha Kripik Salak dan Kripik Nangka Ibu Sri Harjani Usaha Batik Balerante Kelompok Bpk Darwon (Gondang) Usaha Kripik Jamur, Kripik Entik dan Warung jejamuran Ibu Kendri
  17. 17. Isu, Tantangan dan Strategi Pengembangan Kelompok Usaha Desa Balerante Kec Kemalang Kab. Klaten 1. Criping Pisang 2. Criping Salah 3. Criping Jamur 4. Criping Singkong 5. Criping Regedeg Susu Kedelai 1. Kue Basah 2. Gudeg 1. Berminyak 2. Ketahanan Produk 3. Bahan Baku 4. Pengemasan 5. Keanggotaan 6. Pemasaran Gorengan Olahan Cair Olahan Basah  PENGUATAN KELOMPOK Modal Usaha Pelatihan  BANTUAN PERALATAN Peniris Minya (spinner) Penutup Gelas plastik Pengemasan  PEMASARAN, PENGEMASAN BUMDES  PROMOSI Basar Pameran SosMed Produk Jenis Isu dan Tantangan Strategi

×