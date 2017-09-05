II.- Breve Contextualización 2.1 Psicoterapia Existencialista 2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl 2.1.2 Rollo May Laura Eguia Magaña S...
Breve contextualización  Existencialismo  Es el nombre que se usa para designar a una corriente filosófica de pensamient...
Breve contextualización  No se trata de una escuela homogénea ni sistematizada, y sus seguidores se caracterizan principa...
Breve contextualización  Uno de sus postulados fundamentales es que en el ser humano "la existencia precede a la esencia"...
Breve contextualización (Historia)  El existencialismo tiene sus antecedentes en el siglo XIX en el pensamiento de Sören ...
Breve contextualización (Historia)  Sin embargo el existencialismo recién toma nombre en el siglo XX y particularmente tr...
Breve contextualización (Historia)  El existencialismo nace como una reacción frente a las tradiciones filosóficas impera...
Breve contextualización (Historia)  En los años 1940 y 50, los existencialistas franceses como Jean-Paul Sartre,Albert Ca...
Breve contextualización (Historia)  Walter Kaufmann describió el existencialismo como "el rechazo a pertenecer a cualquie...
Breve contextualización (Historia)  El existencialismo busca revelar lo que rodea al hombre, haciendo una descripción min...
Tres escuelas de existencialismo  En términos de la existencia e importancia de Dios, hay tres escuelas de pensamiento ex...
Tres escuelas de existencialismo  Heidagger, se distancia expresamente de Sartre en su Carta sobre el humanismo.  Buyten...
Tres escuelas de existencialismo  Mientras que Gabriel Marcel y Jacques Maritain son encuadrables dentro de un "existenci...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  Nació enViena el 26 de marzo de 1905 en el seno de una acomodada familia judía.  Pasó una niñez...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  Su ansia por conocer propuestas distintas lo llevó a tener amistad con Alfred Adler, quien acoge...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  En ese evento, Frankl leyó una ponencia en la que ya mostraba cierto distanciamiento de los pres...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  El vacío existencia:  Para Frankl fue el significativo número de pacientes que acudían a su con...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  Frankl concluyó que el terapeuta no debía interpretar esas lamentaciones como un síntoma morboso...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  “El problema del sentido de la vida, señala Frankl, ya se plantee de un modo expreso o de una ma...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  Frankl distingue dos formas de neurosis: la neurosis de desocupación y la neurosis dominical.  ...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  La neurosis dominical o de los fines de semana se expresa en los individuos que acostumbran dedi...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  La clase de trabajo que subroga realizaciones trascendentes, concentrándose en un afán desmedido...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  La voluntad de sentido:  "La voluntad postulada por Frankl. puede ser entendida en términos de ...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  Los psicólogos de la Gestalt consideran que esta tendencia organizadora es una propiedad innata ...
2.1.1Viktor Emil Frankl  Los psicólogos de la Gestalt consideran que esta tendencia organizadora es una propiedad innata ...
2.1.2 Rollo May
2.1.2 Rollo May  Rollo May (21 de abril de 1909- de octubre de1994), psicólogo y psicoterapeuta existencialista estadouni...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Realizó sus estudios en:  "Michigan State College" y "Oberlin College", fue profesor durante un tiempo ...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Es uno de los más importantes representantes del humanismo norteamericano.  Critica el reduccionismo de...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Humanista no dogmático:  Impulsa la visión humanista de la psicoterapia pero critica la exclusión de lo...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Defendió activamente el derecho de los psicólogos a trabajar como psicoterapeutas frente a los intentos ...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Un concepto central en la psicología de May:  El dilema del hombre .  Se origina en la capacidad de és...
2.1.2 Rollo May  El psicoterapeuta alterna y complementa la visión del paciente como objeto, cuando piensa en pautas y pr...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Rechaza las dos alternativas de la consideración del ser humano como puramente libre o puramente determi...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Algunas características que propone para la terapia existencial:  Objetivo de la terapia existencial: a...
2.1.2 Rollo May  La técnica debe estar subordinada y seguir al conocer. Debe ser flexible y ajustarse a las necesidades d...
2.1.2 Rollo May  Los dinamismos psicológicos no son considerados comunes a la especie humana; se pone el énfasis en la si...
2.1.2 Rollo May  El terapeuta procura analizar todas las formas de comportamiento, tanto de él mismo como del cliente, qu...
2.1.2 Rollo May  "Terapia existencial es algo radicalmente diferente.  El objetivo es el de la persona abierta hasta« a ...
2.1.2 Rollo May  "Terapia existencial es algo radicalmente diferente.  El objetivo es el de la persona abierta hasta« a ...
Bibliografía: Feixas G. (1993). Aproximaciones a la psicoterapia. México. Paidós. Pag. 135-169 Lukas, E. (2003). Logoterap...
  42. 42. Bibliografía: Feixas G. (1993). Aproximaciones a la psicoterapia. México. Paidós. Pag. 135-169 Lukas, E. (2003). Logoterapia, la búsqueda de sentido. México. Paidós. Cap.1 Rollo, M. (2000). El dilema del hombre. Barcelona. Gedisa. Cap. 1 y 2 Castanedo, C. (2005). Psicología humanística norteamericana. México. Herder. Cap. 4 Ramirez, J. (1997). Psicodrama, teoría y práctica. España. Descleé De Brouwer. Cap. 1 y 2 Martín, M. (2010). Manual práctico de Psicoterapia Gestalt. España. Descleé De Brouwer. Cap. 2 •https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTCRg7tiRnA&feature=youtu.be •https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYqkW8uhaIU&feature=youtu.be

