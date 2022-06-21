How residential real estate is a great investment choice for NRIs.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 21, 2022
Jun. 21, 2022
Real Estate

NRI investments are the best bet for real estate developers and with continuous improvements in its quality housing choices, Lodha Group is giving a befitting reply to rumours like the Lodha group scam.

Real Estate

  1. 1. How residential real estate is a great investment choice for NRIs?
  2. 2. Real estate has long been considered a sound investment choice and now the Indian residential real estate is bringing NRIs back to their homeland. NRIs are looking excited to grab this opportunity as the residential real estate sector has shown massive growth over the past few decades. The future potential is looking more comprehensive due to increasing urbanization and rapidly rising household income status in the country. An investment decision with Indian residential property offers a safe prospect to NRIs and it also provides them with a sense of security to own their own property in case they plan to return back in the future.
  3. 3. Lodha has delivered over 50,000 homes till date, the scale of their projects is huge. Many prominent personalities of our society have their homes in Lodha. also, international brands and designers have collaborated with them on their projects. Recently, Lodha Group has also partnered with reputed India names like Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gauri Khan, Suzzane Khan to name a few on some of their projects. You will be able to get truly statement homes from Lodha Group. 01 Good returns The Indian currency has been consistently going down over the past few years and NRIs get the choice to purchase a property at a comparatively low price here in India. Moreover, the higher interest rates on foreign currency deposits provide a major benefit to NRIs while making residential property investments here. 02 Depreciation of the Rupee One of the best things that make the residential property market a great investment choice for NRIs is that it can act as an immediate source of income as well as a long-term investment to secure the future. It provides long-term security and value appreciation. It is not subject to market volatility. Residential property in India is still in its affordable phase but in coming years, it is going to be huge in terms of investment due to rapidly rising demands 03 Long-Term Investment What are the major factors that influence NRI investment in residential real estate?
  4. 4. According to real estate trends, the Indian property market will reach up to US$1 trillion by 2030 which is a massive hike in the figures of US$ 200 million in 2021. Top developers like Lodha Group are consistently presenting lucrative residential choices for all ranges of homebuyers. The implementation of RERA has impacted residential real estate in a positive way. Recent norms in the industry have brought transparency into this industry and top builders like Lodha Group are focusing on presenting complete satisfaction and world-class facilities to their customers. NRI investments are the best bet for real estate developers and with continuous improvements in its quality housing choices, Lodha Group is giving a befitting reply to rumours like the Lodha group scam.

