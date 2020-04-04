NJ Addiction Resources

https://njaddictionresources.com

Our addiction resources are built to offer the best drug rehabs in New Jersey and out-of-state that are solution-focused and evidence-based. The NJ Addiction Resources we recommend prescribe safe comfort medications that reduce and eliminate cravings and physical discomfort. A person cannot safely and effectively detox from drugs and alcohol alone. The likelihood of failure and relapse is very high without medical supervision. All the detox centers we advocate for are overseen by a state licensed medical staff that includes doctors, psychiatrists, and counselors.

new jersey addiction resources, nj drug rehab, nj drug treatment

