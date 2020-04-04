Successfully reported this slideshow.
NJ Addiction Resources
Our addiction resources are built to offer the best drug rehabs in New Jersey and out-of-state that are solution-focused and evidence-based. The NJ Addiction Resources we recommend prescribe safe comfort medications that reduce and eliminate cravings and physical discomfort. A person cannot safely and effectively detox from drugs and alcohol alone. The likelihood of failure and relapse is very high without medical supervision. All the detox centers we advocate for are overseen by a state licensed medical staff that includes doctors, psychiatrists, and counselors.
  7. 7. NJ drug treatment The next step following a medically supervised detox is admission into an inpatient treatment program. For a successful course of substance abuse treatment, the amount of time a person must be able to commit to lasts from 30 to 90 days. The inpatient addiction treatment Programs that are available in New Jersey utilize science based methods as a program for recovery. https://njaddictionresources.com

