Read 100 Case Reviews in Neurosurgery

Synnopsis :

Jandial's

100 Case Reviews in Neurosurgery

is the only reference offering a comprehensive approach to effective preparation for oral examinations, MOC, or grand rounds. Ideal for residents and graduates alike, it covers 100 of the most commonly encountered neurosurgical cases and presents them in a layout mirroring that of the oral exams. This singular resource eliminates the need to consult several texts, providing readers with all of the complete, concise knowledge needed to go in with confidence.

