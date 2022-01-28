What is an ignition replacement lock?

An ignition lock means a lock built into the ignition switch that prevents those who don’t have the key from driving the car. An ignition lock is housed within the assembly, or lock body, which is frequently welded to the steering column. When there is an issue with the ignition system, it is almost always due to a problem with the ignition lock. The key is put into a sequence of tumblers inside the lock cylinder. An electrical connection and a number of cables travel from the cylinder base to a set of relay switches that provide power to different components. When the ignition lock cylinder is damaged or destroyed, the car may not start or power may not be given to the vehicle when the key is twisted.