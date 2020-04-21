Grupo 120 paso_3_seminario_de_investigacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Unidad 2: Paso 3_Ejercicio de problematización desde la investigación educativ...
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Problemática del contexto Los estudiantes de secundaria de la institución educ...
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación ¿Es susceptible de solucionar desde los aportes de la educación o la pedagogía...
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Otros autores como Vygotsky (1924), señala que ´´el juego surge como necesidad...
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación ¿Se puede solucionar con el desarrollo de un proyecto de investigación, monogr...
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Referencias bibliográficas • Acevedo, S. (2020). Rastreo documental para inves...
Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Referencias bibliográficas • Madrona, P. G., Contreras, O. R. y Gómez, I. Mª (...
  1. 1. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Unidad 2: Paso 3_Ejercicio de problematización desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía Edna Lizeth González Javier Blanco pava Linda Marysol Vargas Penagos Wendis Ospino Guzmán Yeraldyn Sánchez Abril, 2020
  2. 2. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Problemática del contexto Los estudiantes de secundaria de la institución educativa la Llana, del corregimiento la Llana, del municipio de San Alberto cesar, presentan dificultades en el proceso de aprendizaje de las matemáticas lo cual se evidencia en las bajas calificaciones y la pérdida de la materia en muchos casos, las cuales pueden ser por diferentes factores, como por ejemplo la dificultad para resolver situaciones problémicas que requieran aplicación de conceptos, cálculo, operaciones y resolución de problemas, esta situación hace que los estudiantes pierdan su motivación e interés y comiencen a sentir predisposición en dicha área. Lo cual representa un problema de tipo pedagógico didáctico en relación a la ausencia de acciones que motiven el interés del estudiante.
  3. 3. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación ¿Es susceptible de solucionar desde los aportes de la educación o la pedagogía? Teniendo en cuenta la siguiente frase: “Jugar es la forma más elevada de investigación” Albert Einstein, podemos decir que ´´A su vez las relaciones afectivas establecidas en situaciones de actividad motriz, y en particular a través del juego, serán esenciales para el desarrollo emocional´´ (Madrona, Contreras y Gómez, 2008, p. 71). Lo anterior se puede sustentar en teorías como: Freud (1898, 1906, 1920) El juego es una expresión de los instintos del ser humano. A través de él, el individuo encuentra placer, ya que puede dar salida a diferentes elementos inconscientes. El juego tiene un destacado valor terapéutico, catártico, de salida de conflictos y preocupaciones personales; Jean Piaget (1956), ´´el juego forma parte de la inteligencia del niño, porque representa la asimilación funcional o reproductiva de la realidad según cada etapa evolutiva del individuo”.
  4. 4. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Otros autores como Vygotsky (1924), señala que ´´el juego surge como necesidad de reproducir el contacto con lo demás. Naturaleza, origen y fondo del juego son fenómenos de tipo social, y a través del juego se presentan escenas que van más allá de los instintos y pulsaciones internas individuales´´. Cumpliendo con lo solicitado por los Lineamientos para el desarrollo de trabajo de grado en Especializaciones ECEDU de Hernández (2019), el alcance o finalidad de este proyecto comprende el diseño de una estrategia o proceso de mejora para resolver la dificultad en el proceso de aprendizaje de matemáticas ya que el problema está asociado precisamente con el aprendizaje. Se proyectarán acciones específicas de índole pedagógico, orientadas optimizar y mejorar aspectos cognitivos de los estudiantes. Se determinan recursos y responsables, así como resultados educativos esperados en los estudiantes de secundaria de la institución educativa la Llana y sobre su contexto. Adjuntando validación por expertos de la estrategia, llevando a cabo pruebas piloto y recopilando resultados de las mismas.
  5. 5. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación ¿Se puede solucionar con el desarrollo de un proyecto de investigación, monografía o proyecto aplicado? Hernández y otros (2019) nos dicen que un proyecto aplicado es “Aquel proceso estructurado de investigación orientado a resolver una problemática (o necesidad) educativa identificada en un contexto y población específica, normalmente con el propósito de implementar una estrategia o proceso de mejora que incide directamente en ese contexto y población específica” (p.21). Teniendo en cuenta esta definición, consideramos que nuestra problemática sobre “las dificultades en el proceso de aprendizaje de las matemáticas”, tiene alternativa de solución, por medio de un proyecto aplicado, ya que este va orientado a solucionar una problemática por medio de una estrategia pedagógica, ya que dicha problemática va enfocada a minimizar las dificultades que presentan los estudiantes en esta área disciplinar”.
  6. 6. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Referencias bibliográficas • Acevedo, S. (2020). Rastreo documental para investigación. Recuperado de: https://repository.unad.edu.co/handle/10596/31383 • Gallardo-López, José Alberto, Vázquez, Pedro. - teorías del juego como recurso educativo-2018/03/23 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324363292 • Hernández, Y. y otros (2019). Lineamientos Para el Desarrollo de Trabajos de Grado. Especializaciones – Escuela de Educación – ECEDU. Recuperado de: https://repository.unad.edu.co/handle/10596/30475
  7. 7. Grupo 120_Paso 3_Seminario de investigación Referencias bibliográficas • Madrona, P. G., Contreras, O. R. y Gómez, I. Mª (2008). Habilidades motrices en la infancia y su desarrollo desde una educación física animada. Revista Iberoamericana de educación, 47, 71- 96. • UNAD - Corredor Camargo, Emma Sofia (2019) Técnicas de Investigación: Identificación del problema. Recuperado de https://stadium.unad.edu.co/ovas/10596_22997/PDF.pdf • Venerandablanco14-Teorías de los Juegos: Piaget, Vygotsky, Groos, nov-12- 2012 https://actividadesludicas2012.wordpress.com/2012/11/12/teorias-de-los- juegos-piaget-vigotsky-kroos/

