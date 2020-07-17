Dealing with anxiety

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANXIETY HOW TO KEEP THE BUTTERFLIES IN YOUR STOMACH UNDER CONTROL.
PUBLIC SPEAKING • Research indicates that among activities causing the most anxiety among individuals, public speaking ran...
CONTROLLING YOUR FEAR • Public speaking presents itself as a natural human fear. You can control it. Hopefully, the slides...
PHYSIOLOGICAL SIGNS • The body deals with anxiety in several ways. • Your blood sugar, blood pressure and heart rate incre...
TAKING ADVANTAGE OF PHYSIOLOGICAL SIGNS • Much like an athlete, you can use physiological signs to your advantage. • Adren...
FACILITATIVE STAGE FRIGHT • Understanding that your anxiety is natural and letting it work in your favor can help you turn...
DEBILITATIVE STAGE FRIGHT • When you fail to recognize the physiological signs of stage fright, it’s known as “debilitativ...
RECOGNIZE THAT ANXIETY IS NATURAL • Anxiety is a natural fear, but it can actually help you get through your speech. • Ear...
TECHNIQUES TO CONQUER STAGE FRIGHT • What I do, whether it’s in a theatrical situation, or just lecturing before a class, ...
TECHNIQUES TO CONQUER STAGE FRIGHT • Visualize yourself giving the perfect speech, or the perfect performance. • In a play...
TECHNIQUES TO CONQUER STAGE FRIGHT • I would guess that for many of you, the fear of speaking is, in part, from a lack of ...
TECHNIQUES TO CONQUER STAGE FRIGHT • Adopt a “speaking persona” or a “role” when speaking. This gives you some distance fr...
TECHNIQUES TO CONQUER STAGE FRIGHT • Practice saying the phrases in your speech that are the toughest, such as names of in...
TECHNIQUES TO CONQUER STAGE FRIGHT • Many speakers use a series of phrases, or a mantra, as a warm-up before speaking, or ...
PHRASES TO PRACTICE • Look at the tongue twister handout you received earlier. It’s geared specifically for certain letter...
PHRASES TO PRACTICE • “Red leather, yellow leather.” This one requires you to move your mouth positions when speaking it, ...
FINAL STAGES • Right before speaking, take a couple of deep breaths. Most of you begin by stating your name and your topic...
VISUALIZATION Either the night before, or the morning of your speech (even minutes before giving your speech), visualize y...
SUMMARIZING • Anxiety is a natural fear in public speaking, but you can put the anxiety and adrenalin to work for you. • Y...
