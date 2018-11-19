Successfully reported this slideshow.
Địa chỉ bán máy sấy chén bát bền nhất

Địa chỉ bán máy sấy chén bát bền nhất

Địa chỉ bán máy sấy chén bát bền nhất

  1. 1. ĐỊA CHỈ BÁN MÁY SẤY CHÉN BÁT BỀN NHẤT Máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ được xem là thiết bị xuất hiện khá phổ biến trong các căn bếp hiện đại. Chúng không những giúp tiết kiệm thời gian, công sức, bảo vệ sức khỏe cho người tiêu dùng mà còn giúp gian bếp của bạn trở nên gọn gàng ngăn nắp, đầy đủ tiện nghi với vẻ đẹp vô cùng hiện đại, sang trọng. Máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ là gì? Máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ là loại máy sấy được thiết kế để đặt âm bên trong tủ bếp. Ưu điểm của loại máy sấy này là tiết kiệm diện tích, tính thẩm mỹ cao. Tuy nhiên, để có thể sử dụng thiết bị, bạn phải thiết kế được vị trí lắp đặt phù hợp. Thông thường, máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ có hai ngăn cách biệt. Một ngăn có nhiệt độ thấp, khoảng từ 50 độ C đến 65 độ C, có gắn hệ thống tiệt trùng bằng ozone và tia UV. Ngăn còn lại có nhiệt độ cao, khoảng 125 độ C, đảm bảo cho tất cả vật dụng được sấy khô và tiệt trùng toàn bộ. Công dụng của máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ Sấy khô, sạch khuẩn
  2. 2. Có thể nói công dụng đầu tiên khi nhắc đến máy sấy chén dĩa là khả năng sấy khô bằng công nghệ hiện đại: ozone, tia UV, nhiệt độ. Chỉ mất khoảng từ 30 phút, 60 phút hoặc 90 phút, tùy số lượng ít nhiều, là bạn đã sấy khô được hoàn toàn chén dĩa bên trong máy. Riêng rau củ quả thực phẩm nên sấy tầm 30 phút để tránh làm chín. Không những vậy, ozone và tia cực tím của thiết bị còn có khả năng bảo vệ sức khỏe gia đình bạn rất tốt. Các khuẩn ruột kết tụ cầu khuẩn hay vi khuẩn gây viêm gan bám trên chén dĩa sẽ bị tiêu diệt hoàn toàn. Không những vậy, bạn cũng có thể sử dụng máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ để khử trùng bình sữa, loại bỏ hóa chất cũng như dư lượng thuốc trừ sâu trên rau củ quả. Tiết kiệm thời gian, công sức Nếu như trước kia bạn muốn làm khô chén dĩa thì chỉ có một trong hai lựa chọn đó là dùng khăn vải, dùng giấy ăn lau khô hoặc đem phơi chúng dưới ánh nắng mặt trời. Công việc này đòi hỏi mất rất nhiều thời gian và công sức. Không những vậy, vào những ngày trời mưa, ẩm ướt thì việc phơi chén dĩa là không thể. Ngày nay, khi công nghệ hiện đại phát triển thì máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ đã làm thay bạn điều đó. Chỉ cần sắp xếp chén dĩa vào ngăn sấy, chọn chế độ và thời gian, máy sẽ tự
  3. 3. hoạt động và tắt mà không cần bạn phải tốn thời gian, công sức để theo dõi hoặc làm bất cứ điều gì. Tiết kiệm điện Máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ sử dụng công nghệ sấy khô bằng tia cực tím nên tiết kiệm rất nhiều điện năng nên người sử dụng không cần phải lo về vấn đề chi phí điện hàng tháng. Một số máy sấy chén âm tủ uy tín, chất lượng Máy sấy chén dĩa âm tủ MSC – 100A  Thương hiệu: Malloca  Dung tích: 100L  Công suất: 310W  Kích thước: W595 x H595 x D500 (mm)  Bề mặt kính cường lực đen sang trọng  Điều khiển điện tử  Hai tầng ngăn kéo  Hệ thống khóa an toàn khi vận hành Máy sấy chén âm tủ MSC -1005  Dung tích: 100L  Công suất: 310W  Kích thước: W595 x H595 x D500 (mm)  Bề mặt làm bằng kính cường lực đen sang trọng  Điều khiển cảm ứng  Hai tầng ngăn kéo  Hệ thống khóa an toàn

