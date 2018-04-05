Diapositivas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACULTAT DE CIÈNCIES HUMANES I SOCIALS TITULACIÓ DE PSICOPEDAGOGÍA Departament d’Educació Àrea: MÈTODES D’INVESTIGACIÓ I D...
TAREA Y RAZÓN DE SER DEL DIAGNÓSTICO EN EDUCACIÓNTAREA Y RAZÓN DE SER DEL DIAGNÓSTICO EN EDUCACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICO PREVIO QUE ...
DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS DIAGNÓSTICO Identificación de problemas o necesidades y Valoración de p...
DEFINICIÓN PROPIA DE DIAGNÓSTICODEFINICIÓN PROPIA DE DIAGNÓSTICO EN EDUCACIÓNEN EDUCACIÓN “El diagnóstico en educación es ...
DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS Objetivos ProcesoCaracterísticas Ámbitos A)Análisisdelsistema. B)Evalua...
DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS Fuentes de información Modalidades A) Investigación directa. B) Registr...
DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS EVALUACIÓN Concepto de evaluación Tradicional Control de alumnado Actua...
CUESTIONES INTRODUCTORIAS:CUESTIONES INTRODUCTORIAS: EVALUACIÓN - DIAGNÓSTICO - PRONÓSTICOEVALUACIÓN - DIAGNÓSTICO - PRONÓ...
MODELOS DE DIAGNÓSTICOMODELOS DE DIAGNÓSTICO PRIMEROS PLANTEOS Solo para solucionar dificultades de aprendizaje. Fases: ID...
FASES EN EL PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVOFASES EN EL PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVO 1.- PLANIFICACIÓN Y DELIMITACIÓN ...
EVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICOEVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICO ¿QUÉ SE EVALÚA PERSONAS ORGANIZACIONES MATERIALES ¿PARA QUÉ SE EVALÚA FIN...
¿PARAQUÉSEEVALÚA?¿PARAQUÉSEEVALÚA? FINES ( USOS HABITUALES DE LA EVALUACIÓN) SUMATIVOS: Rendición de cuentas. Culmina con ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ETAPAS DE LOS DISTINTOS TIPOS DE EVALUACIÓNCARACTERÍSTICAS Y ETAPAS DE LOS DISTINTOS TIPOS DE EVALUACIÓN...
EVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICOEVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICO ¿QUIEN ORIENTA? (Agentes) EXTERNOS INTERNOS MIXTOS ¿CON QUÉ EVALUAMOS? Té...
  1. 1. FACULTAT DE CIÈNCIES HUMANES I SOCIALS TITULACIÓ DE PSICOPEDAGOGÍA Departament d’Educació Àrea: MÈTODES D’INVESTIGACIÓ I DIAGNÓSTIC MATÈRIA: Diagnòstic en educacióMATÈRIA: Diagnòstic en educació Professor: José Juan Sidro Tirado
  2. 2. TAREA Y RAZÓN DE SER DEL DIAGNÓSTICO EN EDUCACIÓNTAREA Y RAZÓN DE SER DEL DIAGNÓSTICO EN EDUCACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICO PREVIO QUE LA FUNDAMENTE CUALQUIER ACTIVIDAD REQUIERE EDUCACIÓN FINALIDAD ÚLTIMA Perfeccionamiento integral NOTAS CARACTERISTICAS Totalidad Integridad Personalización RAZÓN DE SER DEL DIAGNOSTICO Conocimiento científico de las necesidades y posibilidades de desarrollo del educando. Análisis profundo y exhaustivo de la dimensión pedagógica del docente. Análisis de materiales educativos Estudio en profundidad de instituciones escolares y sistemas educativos.
  3. 3. DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS DIAGNÓSTICO Identificación de problemas o necesidades y Valoración de personas, materiales o institucionesConcepto DIAGNÓSTICO PEDAGÓGICO: • Proceso... Conocer al educando. • Objeto... Desarrollo de aprendizajes. • Finalidad.... Toma de decisiones de caracter educativo. En relación con las personas distinguimos DIAGNÓSTICO PSICOLÓGICO: • Proceso... Juicios sobre un indiv. • Objeto... El comportamiento. • Finalidad... Descripción, clasificación, control del comportamiento Enfoqueclínico Enfoquepsico- pedagógico Diagnóstico= análisis, valoración, interpretación de síntomas. Diagnóstico = Proceso de estudio para medir y determinar particularidades individuales.
  4. 4. DEFINICIÓN PROPIA DE DIAGNÓSTICODEFINICIÓN PROPIA DE DIAGNÓSTICO EN EDUCACIÓNEN EDUCACIÓN “El diagnóstico en educación es una actuación de carácter técnico-aplicado que se desarrolla mediante un proceso de recogida y análisis sistemático de información, de acuerdo con la metodología y criterios de rigor científicos, y que se orienta a conocer y mejorar las situaciones educativas en los distintos ámbitos de intervención profesional de la pedagogia”.
  5. 5. DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS Objetivos ProcesoCaracterísticas Ámbitos A)Análisisdelsistema. B)Evaluaciónderesultados C)Identificacióndeelementos D)Fundamentacióndedesarrollo delaplanificación.. E)Cuantificardeficienciasy logros DIMENSIONES Interna Externa A)Caráctercientífico B)Implicapuestaenprácticade técnicasvariadas. C)Implicavaloraciones D)Usacriteriosderigor. 1.-Personal 2.-ContextoSocialy relacional 3.Contextoeducativo D I A G N O S T I C O
  6. 6. DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS Fuentes de información Modalidades A) Investigación directa. B) Registro administrativo C) Fuentes personales D) Fuentes institucionales 1.- Parcial - Integral 2.- Simple - Complejo 3. Según el tipo de participantes DIAGNÓSTICO
  7. 7. DELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOSDELIMITACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS EVALUACIÓN Concepto de evaluación Tradicional Control de alumnado Actual Análisis y valoración elementos del proceso 1. MEDICIÓN 2. COMPARACIÓN 3. PONDERACIÓN 4. IMPLICACIÓN Evolución del concepto 1. DESCRIPTIVA 2. SUMATIVA 3. FORMATIVA 4. NEGOCIADA Clases de evaluación
  8. 8. CUESTIONES INTRODUCTORIAS:CUESTIONES INTRODUCTORIAS: EVALUACIÓN - DIAGNÓSTICO - PRONÓSTICOEVALUACIÓN - DIAGNÓSTICO - PRONÓSTICO EVALUACIÓN → “Enjuiciamiento sistemático de la valía o mérito de un objeto o proceso”. EVALUACIÓN EDUCATIVA → “Análisis y valoración de todos los elementos influyentes en el proceso educativo“. DIAGNÓSTICO → “Valoración e interpretación del conjunto de signos o manifestaciones que sirven para determinar la naturaleza de una enfermedad”. DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVO → “Proceso de análisis crítico que consiste en recoger, clasificar, comparar y (Psicopedagógico) evaluar los datos de las variables que caracterizan a la educación con aquellas con las que interactúan y que constituyen el contexto”. D. PEDAGÓGICO ---------→ “Proceso encaminado al conocimiento del educando y a la mejora de las actividades de aprendizaje”. D. PSICOLÓGICO ---------→ “ Proceso encaminado a la elaboración de juicios sobre características, aptitudes y diferencias particulares de un individuo o grupo”. PRONÓSTICO → “Adjudicación de actividades para solucionar el problema. Plan, programa o proyecto que permite determinar objetivos y metas reales y factibles”.
  9. 9. MODELOS DE DIAGNÓSTICOMODELOS DE DIAGNÓSTICO PRIMEROS PLANTEOS Solo para solucionar dificultades de aprendizaje. Fases: IDENTIFICACIÓN-DIAGNOSIS-TOMA DE DECISIONES TIPODEMODELOS (Segúnfinalidad) MODELO EDUCATIVO TRADICIONAL MODELO EDUCATIVO ACTUAL CONDUCTUAL CLÁSICO COGNITIVO: * Potencial del aprendizaje * Eval. Estilos cognitivos TRADICIONAL MEJORA DEL PROCESO INSTRUCTIVO MEJORA DEL PROCESO DE APRENDIZAJE
  10. 10. FASES EN EL PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVOFASES EN EL PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVO 1.- PLANIFICACIÓN Y DELIMITACIÓN INICIAL 2.- RECOGIDA DE INFORMACIÓN 3.- INTERPRETACIÓN Y VALORACIÓN DE LA INFORMACIÓN 4.- TOMA DE DECISIONES Y PROPUESTA DE INTERVENCIÓN 5.- SEGUIMIENTO / EVALUACIÓN PRINCIPIOS YPRINCIPIOS Y REFERENTES PARAREFERENTES PARA EL DIAGNÓSTICOEL DIAGNÓSTICO EDUCATIVOEDUCATIVO Prevención Desarrollo intervención
  11. 11. EVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICOEVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICO ¿QUÉ SE EVALÚA PERSONAS ORGANIZACIONES MATERIALES ¿PARA QUÉ SE EVALÚA FINES SUMATIVOS FORMATIVOS MIXTOS (Negociados) Según finalidades ETAPAS CARACTERÍSTICAS ENFOQUES CUALITATIVO CUANTITATIVO
  12. 12. ¿PARAQUÉSEEVALÚA?¿PARAQUÉSEEVALÚA? FINES ( USOS HABITUALES DE LA EVALUACIÓN) SUMATIVOS: Rendición de cuentas. Culmina con la decisión administrativa sobre la promoción, avance, aceptación, superación... FORMATIVOS: Para saber como va el proceso de formación e ir mejorando sobre la marcha. Seguimiento individual y grupal mediante resúmenes, trabajos... Persigue el desarrollo continuo del personal que se evalúa con el fin de ayudarle a progresar, facilitando afianzar sus logros y reducir sus debilidades. MIXTOS: Consenso entre los distintos agentes que participan en el proceso a través de ciclos dinámicos de confrontación de ideas para la toma de decisiones sobre la mejora. ENFOQUES CUANTITATIVO: Se preocupa inicialmente de comprobar el grado en que se han alcanzado los objetivos previamente establecidos. CUALITATIVO: Más amplio, más comprensivo, con técnicas e instrumentos, pero que además expresan sus resultados mediante la descripción explícita de lo alcanzado y de lo que está pendiente y de las causas de un rendimiento concreto, o de las dificultades que se presentan al sujeto u objeto evaluado.
  13. 13. CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ETAPAS DE LOS DISTINTOS TIPOS DE EVALUACIÓNCARACTERÍSTICAS Y ETAPAS DE LOS DISTINTOS TIPOS DE EVALUACIÓN CARACTERISTICASETAPAS EVALUACIÓN SUMATIVA: (CONTROL) • Comparativa. • Intrínseca. • El ideal es la media. • Estática. • Da seguridad y objetividad. • Se ajusta al criterio de ideal. • Identificación de variables. • Especificación de unidades a medir. • Construcción de instrumentos de evaluación. • Recogidad de datos. • Elaboración de datos. • Análisis de datos. • Interpretación • Aplicación práctica de resultados. EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA: (Mejora de la Unidad) • Ponderada. • No intrínseca. •Típica de gestión. •El criterio de evaluación es el objetivo a alcanzar. •Meta modificación o mejora del comportamiento. • Planificación. • Implementación. • Producto. • Acción correctiva. EVALUACIÓN NEGOCIADA: (Gestión participativa) • Consensuada. • Proceso local, sociopolítico, de E/A, contínuo y emergente. • Reinterpretación de papeles. • Busca el interés comun. • Contratación. • Organización. • Identificación de interesados. • Desarrollo de cons. conjuntas • Ampliación estructuras. • Resolución reclamaciones. • Priorización temas no resuelt. • Recopilación información. • Propuesta negociación. • Negociación. • Redacción informe. • Reciclaje.
  14. 14. EVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICOEVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNÓSTICO ¿QUIEN ORIENTA? (Agentes) EXTERNOS INTERNOS MIXTOS ¿CON QUÉ EVALUAMOS? Técnicas de observación Cuestionarios/Autoinformes Análisis del discurso Cuestionarios, Escalas, Encuestas, Guías... SIEVALUAMOS APRENDIZAJESDE LOSALUMNOS SIEVALUAMOS ELPROCESODE ENSEÑ-APREN Guías para la reflexión (e.docentes) (alumnos) SIEVALUAMOS PROGRAMAS

