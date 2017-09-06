Lizzi barragan

TEMA FARMACOLOGÍA POR LIZZI BARRAGÁN
DEFINICION  Farmacología es, desde el punto de vista etimológico, la ciencia que estudia los fármacos. la Farmacología, ...
IDENTIDAD DE LA FARMACOLOGÍA • La Farmacología es la piedra angular del proceso de descubrimiento de Los fármacos. • Los f...
LA REVOLUCIÓN TERAPÉUTICA Gerhard Gerhard Domagk (1895-1964) en 1935 descubre las sulfamidas. Patentes de medicamentos, ...
ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS QUE AFLORAN AL HABLAR DE INVESTIGACIÓN CON MEDICAMENTOS. ¿Como es posible que existan en la farmacia me...
LA ELECCIÓN DE UN TRATAMIENTO LA FARMACOLÓGICO Proceso de selección de un tratamiento 1Etructuración de las posibilidades...
PROGRAMA DE FARMACOLOGÍA CLÍNICA • El programa de clases teóricas consta de 16 temas, agrupados en dos partes una de Farma...
CONCLUSIÓN Las interacciones medicamentosas, se pueden prevenir con la correcta administración de medicamentos. La auto-...
Bibliografía • https://www.uam.es/departamentos/medicina/farmacologia/especifica/
que es farmacologia

