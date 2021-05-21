Redes sociales e internet.Lizbeth Ponce

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “THE BRITISH SCHOOL” REDES SOCIALES E INTERNET NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE Lizbeth Mercedes Ponce Andrade GRADO/CURSO: Segundo de Bachillerato FECHA: 20 de mayo del 2021 Año lectivo 2020-2021
  2. 2. Tema: Redes Sociales e Internet Introducción El avance en la tecnología ha traído consigo grandes transformaciones las cuales han contribuido a relacionar cada vez más el internet en el modo de vida que llevamos las personas por lo que a impactando profundamente en la sociedad. Objetivos • Conocer la importancia de las redes sociales y del Internet • Analizar el impacto que han causado en la sociedad • Informar el aporte que nos brindan Desarrollo Internet se define como una red global de redes que conectan infinidad de dispositivos electrónicos, cuya finalidad es permitir el intercambio libre de información entre todos sus usuarios y posibilitar la comunicación de manera inmediata. “Internet es una red integrada por miles de redes y computadoras interconectadas en todo el mundo mediante cables y señales de telecomunicaciones, que utilizan una tecnología común para la transferencia de datos” (Lucio, 2014). En la actualidad utilizar Internet se ha convertido en una acción que se ha ido incorporando de forma inmediata en la vida cotidiana, lo cual en algunas ocasiones este medio nos ha beneficiado y en otras ha traído consigo aspectos negativos. Sin embargo, cuando nos conectamos a internet quedamos expuestos a un sinnúmero de peligros y amenazas tales como: • Ataques a nuestros equipos mediante virus informáticos. Programas que penetran en los equipos al descargar un archivo o entrar en alguna web. La mayoría de las veces buscan acceder a la información de nuestro ordenador (datos personales, documentos, datos bancarios, etc). Son los llamados Troyanos. • También están muy extendidos aquellos virus que pretenden usar la memoria de nuestro ordenador en su propio beneficio (activándolo y conectándolo sin nuestro permiso). • Pérdida de privacidad. A través del registro en determinadas webs (de origen dudoso) o bien, lo cual es más habitual, mediante los datos, imágenes, inquietudes..., que proporcionamos a otros usuarios en nuestros contactos con ellos. • Contacto con personas peligrosas. Fundamentalmente pederastas, individuos que utilizan la red para entrar en contacto con menores, normalmente usando una identidad falsa. Su objetivo es conseguir fotografías de los menores y jóvenes y después ejercer un chantaje para lograr favores sexuales de diverso tipo. • Acceso a contenidos inadecuados. Este es uno de los grandes problemas. La red contiene páginas de contenidos sexuales, violentos o relacionados con consumo de sustancias ilegales. No es necesario buscar directamente estos contenidos, sino que, a través de la búsqueda de otros, puede llegarse involuntariamente a una de estas páginas.
  3. 3. • Incumplimiento de la ley. Con aspectos como el ataque a la privacidad o al honor de otras personas, o con descargas ilegales que están penadas y perseguidas por la ley. (CEDEC, 2018) Herramientas del Internet Las herramientas de Internet son muy útiles ya que han simplificado el trabajo, nos ha permitido ahorrar tiempo y sobre todo optimizar y garantizar nuestras tareas, entre las más utilizadas por este medio son: • Google drive • Youtube • WordPress • Google maps • LinkedIn • Evernote • Páginas Web • Buscadores • Mensajería • Blog • Videoconferencias • Grupo de noticias • Foros Las redes sociales son sitios y aplicaciones que funcionan con conexión, es una estructura social formada por personas que comparten intereses similares. El principal propósito de las redes sociales es el de conectar personas. Funcionan como un medio para comunicarse e intercambiar información. Ingresar en una red social es muy sencillo ya que simplemente implica rellenar un cuestionario con datos personales básicos y así obtener un nombre de usuario y una contraseña que le servirán al usuario para ingresar de manera privada a la red. Las redes sociales tienen su origen en la segunda mitad de los noventa y se fueron desarrollando desde ese entonces hasta la actualidad. Algunas de las redes sociales más conocidas son: • Facebook • Instagram • Twitter • Snapchat • LinkedIn • Medium • Messenger • TikTok. • YouTube. • WeChat.
  4. 4. • WhatsApp Al estar conectado en las redes sociales estamos sometidos a contantes riesgos que pueden afectar nuestra vida, además de que algunas personas las utilizan malamente para actos como extorsión, robo de datos personales, suplantación de identidad, etc. Al estar expuestos a diversas amenazas debemos tomar en cuenta las siguientes precauciones: ✓ Utilizar contraseñas seguras ✓ No aceptar solicitudes de amistad de desconocidos. ✓ Utilizar los sitios que usen https ✓ Ser precavidos al utilizar un ordenador compartido. ✓ Actualizar el antivirus. ✓ Configurar correctamente las preferencias de privacidad. ✓ Cuidar lo que publicamos constantemente. ✓ Usar herramientas para administrar la seguridad. (Websa100) Conclusiones La utilización del internet ha revolucionado y ha generado cambios radicales en la vida por lo que constantemente estamos expuestos a todo tipo de engaños mientras estemos navegando en las redes. Si abusamos y nos excedemos con el tiempo que utilicemos Internet traerá consigo consecuencias negativas que podrían llegar a afectar nuestra salud. Bibliografía CEDEC. (2018). Riesgos y Amenazas en Internet. Obtenido de Riesgos y Amenazas en Internet: http://descargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/redessocialesfamilia/contenidos/m1/riesgos_ y_amenazas_en_internet.html Lucio, M. A. (6 de 2014). Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo. Obtenido de Universidad Autónoma del Estado de Hidalgo: https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/docencia/P_Presentaciones/prepa3/Presentaciones_En ero_Junio_2014/Definicion%20de%20Internet.pdf Websa100. (s.f.). SEOptimer. Obtenido de SEOptimer: https://www.seoptimer.com/es/blog/10-tips-para-tu-seguridad-en-las-redes- sociales/

