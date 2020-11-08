Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" EXTENSION MARACAY CATEDRA: LUBRIC...
PELICULA LLENA LIMITE ELASTO HIDRODINAMICA LIQUIDO S 1.Líquidos: de origen mineral o vegetal. Son necesarios para la lubri...
•Minerales: son los aceites provenientes del refinado del petróleo. Se obtiene tras la DESTILACION* del barril de crudo an...
Los aceites básicos son clasificados por el API en cinco grupos de acuerdo a su pureza o características fisicoquímicas. E...
El aceite de motor debe cambiarse regularmente para: * Compensar los cambios de viscosidad. * Remover los sólidos suspendi...
Aceites monogrado: son aquellos que sólo tienen un grado de viscosidad, pueden ser para invierno o verano, indicando los m...
Aditivos antioxidantes: Retrasan el envejecimiento prematuro del lubricante, dado que este tiene tendencia a reaccionar co...
Los aditivos son sustancias químicas activas que se añaden a los aceites para formar el lubricante final y así mejorar las...
LubricanteS

PRESENTACION DE LUBRICANTE

LubricanteS

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION MARACAY CATEDRA: LUBRICACION INDUSTRIAL Autor: Juan J. Guzmán C. C.I.: 15.774.488
  2. 2. PELICULA LLENA LIMITE ELASTO HIDRODINAMICA LIQUIDO S 1.Líquidos: de origen mineral o vegetal. Son necesarios para la lubricación hidrodinámica y son usados comúnmente en la industria, motores y como lubricantes de perforación. Ejemplo: aceites lubricantes que se emplean en los motores 2.Sólidos: es un tipo de material que ofrece mínima resistencia molecular interna por lo que por su composición ofrece óptimas condiciones de lubricación sin necesidad de un aporte lubricante líquido o semisólido. Ejemplos: - Grafito - Uso en compresores de aire, industria alimenticia, uniones de vías de ferrocarril, engranajes abiertos, trabajos en centros de maquinado de metales, etc. - Disulfuro de molibdeno - Uso en vehículos espaciales. - Nitruro de boro hexagonal - Uso en vehículos espaciales. 3. Semi-solidos: Se conoce comúnmente como grasas. Las grasa son compuestos semisólidos
  3. 3. •Minerales: son los aceites provenientes del refinado del petróleo. Se obtiene tras la DESTILACION* del barril de crudo antes del alquitrán. •Sintéticos: son creados de forma sintética y no tienen origen natural. Tienen mayor resistencia térmica y mejores propiedades anti-desgaste. •Semi-sintéticos: son mezclas de ambos aceites lo cual le da propiedades diferentes a las que poseen cada uno en forma individual. Es la operación fundamental para el refino del petróleo. Su objetivo es conseguir, mediante calor, separar los diversos componentes del crudo DESTILACION
  4. 4. Los aceites básicos son clasificados por el API en cinco grupos de acuerdo a su pureza o características fisicoquímicas. Estos aceites forman la base de la mayoría de los lubricantes, los cuales se complementan al adicionar aditivos especiales para diferentes aplicaciones.
  5. 5. El aceite de motor debe cambiarse regularmente para: * Compensar los cambios de viscosidad. * Remover los sólidos suspendidos. * Remover los químicos suspendidos. * Compensar los cambios químicos. * Reemplazar los aditivos gastados.
  6. 6. Aceites monogrado: son aquellos que sólo tienen un grado de viscosidad, pueden ser para invierno o verano, indicando los márgenes de temperatura en los cuáles ese aceite cumple con sus funciones. Son utilizados para cambios de temperaturas mínimas a lo largo del año. Ejemplo: SAE 10 es un aceite de grado bajo para invierno y el SAE 40 es un grado alto para verano. Aceites multigrado: mantienen estable la viscosidad del aceite ante cambios bruscos de temperatura, también llegan más rápido a las piezas para lubricarlas aún estando en frío. El arranque del motor en frío es más rápido protegiéndolo del desgaste, todo esto ofrece mayor vida útil al motor. Este aceite es más delgado que el monogrado y ayuda al ahorro de combustible.
  7. 7. Aditivos antioxidantes: Retrasan el envejecimiento prematuro del lubricante, dado que este tiene tendencia a reaccionar con el oxígeno formando barnices, lodos, resinas y ácidos que actúan incrementando la viscosidad. Los aditivos antioxidantes retardan la degradación del aceite Aditivos anticorrosivos: Este tipo de aditivos para motor evitan la formación de óxido en las paredes metálicas internas del motor y la condensación de vapor de agua. Aceites antiespumantes Con un aceite con aditivos antiespumante evitamos la oxigenación del lubricante reduciendo la tensión superficial y evitando la formación de burbujas que llevarían aire al circuito de lubricación. Aditivos detergentes: Son sustancias que actúan como el jabón común dispersando las partículas de suciedad. En los lubricantes, los detergentes mantienen en suspensión las partículas contaminantes, evitando la formación de depósitos fruto de la combustión. Aditivos antidispersantes: Estos aditivos, conocidos como “dispersantes sin cenizas”, tienen una función similar a los detergentes ya que controlan principalmente la formación de lodos. Son, por tanto, los encargados de transportar la suciedad arrancada por los aditivos detergentes hasta el filtro o cárter del motor. Aditivos antidesgaste: Forman una fina película protectora en las paredes a lubricar, evitando así el contacto metal-metal. Aditivos espesantes: Son agentes solidificadores que proporcionan una red tridimensional, similar a la estructura de una esponja, que retiene el lubricante entre sus poros. La función de dicho espesante es actuar de manera permeable a modo de depósito de aceite. Aceite diluyente: Este aditivo reduce los microcristales de cera para que fluya el lubricante a bajas temperaturas. Sirven para diluir el color del óleo: dividen el color, obrando como una aplicación pastosa.
  8. 8. Los aditivos son sustancias químicas activas que se añaden a los aceites para formar el lubricante final y así mejorar las propiedades existentes o añadirle nuevas. No son las únicas funciones. La acción de los aditivos para lubricantes son las siguientes: - Proteger al lubricante de cambios químicos, tal como la oxidación del aceite. - Proteger la maquinaria del ataque de los productos de la combustión y/o de las posibles fallas del combustible o lubricante. - Mejorar o añadir más propiedades físicas al lubricante, tal como mejorar la fluidez del aceite.

