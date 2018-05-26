About Books [MOST WISHED] Alzheimer s and the Practice of Law: Counseling Clients with Dementia and Their Families by Rick L. Law :

About 4-5 million people in the United States have some degree of dementia, and Alzheimer s is the most common form. This timely new resource gives lawyers the information they need to understand both the law and the emotions of working with a client who has Alzheimer s disease. You ll find valuable information on: * The ethics of working with clients with Alzheimer s * Health care options and how they affect the patient, the family and spouse * The long-term legal outlook, and protecting the family assets * and much, much more! This ground-breaking book will provide the knowledge you need to answer client questions, and guide them through the arduous journey of dealing with dementia. The book also includes interviews with doctors, a hospice nurse, and the leaders of the Alzheimer s Association.

Creator : Rick L. Law

Best Sellers Rank : #2 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Full : https://rzlmbembbet.blogspot.com/?book=1627222405

