Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! The morning after Trump was elec...
DETAIL Author : Michael Lewisq Pages : 256 pagesq Publisher : W. W. Norton Companyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0393357457q ISBN...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free

3 views

Published on

The morning after Trump was elected president, the people who ran the US Department of Energy waited to brief the administration’s transition team on the agency it would soon be running. Nobody appeared. Across all departments the stories were the same: Trump appointees were few and far between; those who did show up were shockingly uninformed about the functions of their new workplace.Michael Lewis’s brilliant narrative of the Trump administration’s botched presidential transition takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its leaders through willful ignorance and greed. The government manages a vast array of critical services that keep us safe and underpin our lives, from ensuring the safety of our food and medications and predicting extreme weather events to tracking and locating black- market uranium before the terrorists do. The Fifth Risk masterfully and vividly unspools the consequences of what happens when the people given control over our government have no idea how it works.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free

  1. 1. Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! The morning after Trump was elected president, the people who ran the US Department of Energy waited to brief the administration’s transition team on the agency it would soon be running. Nobody appeared. Across all departments the stories were the same: Trump appointees were few and far between; those who did show up were shockingly uninformed about the functions of their new workplace.Michael Lewis’s brilliant narrative of the Trump administration’s botched presidential transition takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its leaders through willful ignorance and greed. The government manages a vast array of critical services that keep us safe and underpin our lives, from ensuring the safety of our food and medications and predicting extreme weather events to tracking and locating black- market uranium before the terrorists do. The Fifth Risk masterfully and vividly unspools the consequences of what happens when the people given control over our government have no idea how it works.
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Michael Lewisq Pages : 256 pagesq Publisher : W. W. Norton Companyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0393357457q ISBN-13 : 9780393357455q Description The morning after Trump was elected president, the people who ran the US Department of Energy waited to brief the administration’s transition team on the agency it would soon be running. Nobody appeared. Across all departments the stories were the same: Trump appointees were few and far between; those who did show up were shockingly uninformed about the functions of their new workplace.Michael Lewis’s brilliant narrative of the Trump administration’s botched presidential transition takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its leaders through willful ignorance and greed. The government manages a vast array of critical services that keep us safe and underpin our lives, from ensuring the safety of our food and medications and predicting extreme weather events to tracking and locating black- market uranium before the terrorists do. The Fifth Risk masterfully and vividly unspools the consequences of what happens when the people given control over our government have no idea how it works. Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Buy Books The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by Michael Lewis Free

×