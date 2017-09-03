12 NOV 2015 AIC N 16/15 ANEXO A ROTA ESPECIAL DE AERONAVES EM VOO VISUAL – REA Índice REGRAS GERAIS..........................
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 2 REGRAS GERAIS 1. Antes de iniciar um voo, o piloto em comando de uma aeronave deve ter c...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 3 REA A 160º 340º 116º 296º CLASSE C MAGE 2000ft 1000ft MANI 2500ft 1000ft TUBOS 22°39'14"...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 4 REA C 008º 188º CLASSE C PONTAL 3500ft 3000ft CLUBE 3500ft 1600ft KEMA 23°05'30"S/ 043°2...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 5 PROCEDIMENTOS ESPECÍFICOS: a) Voo sujeito à autorização do APP-RJ. b) Tráfego com destin...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 6 REA G 095º 275º CLASSE G BAIA 6500ft 2300ft MANGA 23°10'03"S/ 044°33'22"W 29NM 23°01'27"...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 7 REFERÊNCIAS VISUAIS: Cidade de Barra Mansa; Cidade de Volta Redonda; Cidade de Pirai; Re...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 8 REA L 188º 008º 043º 223º CLASSE G SANTA 6500ft 3400ft VASSO 6500ft 3300ft PRETO 22°35'0...
12 NOV 2015 ANEXO A AIC N 16/15 9 RELAÇÃO DOS PORTÕES Nome Coordenadas Utilização Referência P AFONSOS 1 22°52'42"S/ 043°2...
