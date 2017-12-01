Catálogo de productos de iluminación solar

www.auroraslighting.com ESPECIALISTA EN LÁMPARA SOLAR DE ALTA POTENCIA CATÁLOGO
Excelente apariencia Adoptando conceptos de flujo de agua El gran diseño hace la lámpara más atractivo. Mayor tiempo de tr...
12 I 18 I 24 I 36 I 48 W 01 Control remoto Sensor de movimiento MC4 enchufe conexión Batería de Litio 12 horas 130lm / W T...
Sensor de microondas Pulsador Cable solar 02 Totalmente integrada Lámpara de Tubo Solar La lámpara de tubo solar totalment...
G.W / Unidad 3.70Kg 4.15Kg 5.20Kg 6.15Kg 8.20Kg Cantidad / Cartón 6Pcs 6Pcs 6Pcs 6Pcs 4Pcs Tamaño del cartón 70*22*30CM 70...
Manual of Magic Remote Controller Área de tiempo Área de modos Explicación del botón Aviso: El control remoto debe operars...
Controlador solar inteligente incorporado, brillo e iluminación de potencia el tiempo se puede ajustar a través del contro...
Product FeaturesSensor de radar Product FeaturesEspecificación 760*670*30 4.45A 80W 488WH 72Pcs >5,200lm 40W AI-U40W 1000*...
Product FeaturesDimensión 270 90 ° 180 ° 0° (cd) | 55 : -180 180 2031.0 1624.8 1218.6 812.4 406.2 Max Plane Light Distribu...
Product FeaturesComponentes Paquete de batería de litio Resistente a altas temperaturas, hasta 2000 ciclos de por vida. (D...
SOLAR LED FLOOD LIGHT Ultra Lumens-All-in-Two Designs 2018 Product FeaturesKey Advantages MPPT Controller 09 Controlador s...
Product FeaturesFull Set Picture Product FeaturesEspecificación 760*670*30 4.45A 80W 488WH >5,200lm 40W AI-S40W 1000*670*3...
Product FeaturesDimensión Product FeaturesComponentes 11 Paquete de batería de litio Resistente a altas temperaturas, hast...
Product FeaturesDiseño interno Alu Die Casting Disipador de calor Anillo de goma resistente al agua Sensor de microondas /...
• IP65, IK08 • Vida útil 25 años (panel solar) • Función del sensor ahorra energía • Batería de Litio • Diseño de sistema ...
Componentes Modelos Modelo: AIO-15W Modelo:AIO--20W Modelo:AIO--30W Modelo: AIO-40W Modelo:AIO--60W Modelo:AIO--80W 14 Bat...
Datos técnicos Poder del sistema Voltaje del sistema Corriente maxima Panel solar General Fuente de LED Flux (@ T65 ° C) C...
Product FeaturesDimensión Modelo: AIO-15W 520 80 310 Unidad: mm Modelo: AIO-30W 140 310 960 Unidad: mm Modelo: AIO-40W 140...
Our Customers: Egypt Sri Lanka U.S.A New Zealand Indonesia France Australia Saudi Arabia U.A.E And more...
