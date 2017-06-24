Números Complejos El término número complejo describe la suma de un número real y un número imaginario (que es un múltiplo...
( 𝟔 − 𝟒𝒊) − ( 𝟔 + 𝟓𝒊) = ( 𝟔 − 𝟔) + (−𝟒𝒊 − 𝟓𝒊) = 𝟎 − 𝟗𝒊 = −𝟗𝒊 Multiplicación Forma rectangular La multiplicación de forma r...
 Entero Negativo 𝒛−𝒏 = ( 𝟏 𝒛 𝒏 ) Donde el entero 𝒏 ≥ 𝟐  Exponente racional. La ecuación 𝒛 =∝ 𝒑 𝒒 Significa 𝒛 𝒒 = ∝ 𝒑, en...
Números complejos

  1. 1. Números Complejos El término número complejo describe la suma de un número real y un número imaginario (que es un múltiplo real de la unidad imaginaria, que se indica con la letra i). Los números complejos son la herramienta de trabajo del álgebra ordinaria, llamada álgebra de los números complejos, así como de ramas de las matemáticas puras y aplicadas como variable compleja, aerodinámica y electromagnetismo entre otras de gran importancia. Contienen a los números reales y los imaginarios puros y constituyen una de las construcciones teóricas más importantes de la inteligencia humana. Los análogos del cálculo diferencial e integral con números complejos reciben el nombre de variable compleja o análisis complejo. Definiremos cada complejo z como un par ordenado de números reales (a, b) ó (Re(z), Im(z)). Casos especiales  Los complejos que tienen la parte imaginaria nula: Si 𝒃 = 𝟎, el numero complejo se reduce a un numero real, ya que 𝒂 + 𝟎𝒊 = 𝒂.  Si 𝒂 = 𝟎, el numero complejo se reduce a un número imaginario puro, 𝟎 + 𝒃𝒊 = 𝒃𝒊.  Si 𝒂 = 𝟎 y 𝒃 = 𝟎, resulta el numero complejo 𝟎 + 𝟎𝒊 que es el numero complejo cero, y se escribe 𝟎. Unidad imaginaria La unidad imaginaria de los números complejos es √−𝟏 que la representamos con la letra 𝒊. De esta manera, 𝒊 = √−𝟏 ⟹ 𝒊 𝟐 = (√−𝟏) 𝟐 = −𝟏. Con la unidad imaginaria 𝒊 se pueden realizar operaciones (suma, resta, multiplicación, entre otras.) “como si fuera la 𝒙 de los polinomios”, con la particularidad especial: 𝒊 𝟐 = −𝟏 Operaciones con Números Complejos Suma Para sumar números complejos, se siguen las normas básicas de la aritmética, sumando los reales con los reales y los imaginarios con los imaginarios: ( 𝒂 + 𝒃𝒊) + ( 𝒄 + 𝒅𝒊) = ( 𝒂 + 𝒄)+ ( 𝒃 + 𝒅) 𝒊 Ejemplo de suma: ( 𝟒 + 𝟐𝒊) + ( 𝟑 + 𝟐𝒊) = 𝟒 + 𝟐𝒊 + 𝟑 + 𝟐𝒊 = 𝟒 + 𝟑 + 𝟐𝒊 + 𝟐𝒊 = ( 𝟒 + 𝟑) + ( 𝟐 + 𝟐) = El resultado es 7 + 4𝑖 Resta Al igual que en la suma, se opera como con los números reales ordinarios: ( 𝟑𝟔− 𝟐𝒊)− ( 𝟓 + 𝟓𝒊) = ( 𝟑𝟔 + 𝟓) + (−𝟐𝒊 − 𝟓𝒊) = ( 𝟑𝟔 + 𝟓) + (−𝟐 − 𝟓) 𝒊 = 𝟑𝟏 − 𝟕𝒊 ∶
  2. 2. ( 𝟔 − 𝟒𝒊) − ( 𝟔 + 𝟓𝒊) = ( 𝟔 − 𝟔) + (−𝟒𝒊 − 𝟓𝒊) = 𝟎 − 𝟗𝒊 = −𝟗𝒊 Multiplicación Forma rectangular La multiplicación de forma rectangular se compone de un binomio al cuadrado: ( 𝒂 + 𝒃𝒊) ∙ ( 𝒄 + 𝒅𝒊) = ( 𝒂𝒄 + 𝒂𝒅𝒊 + 𝒃𝒊𝒄 + 𝒃𝒅𝒊 𝟐) = (( 𝒂𝒄 − 𝒃𝒅) + ( 𝒂𝒅 + 𝒃𝒄) 𝒊) Ya que 𝒊 𝟐 = −𝟏 Forma Polar La multiplicación de números complejos es especialmente sencilla con la notación polar: 𝒛 𝟏 𝒛 𝟐 = 𝒓𝒔𝒆𝒊(∅+𝝍) ⇔ 𝒛 𝟏 𝒛 𝟐 = 𝒓𝒆𝒊∅ 𝒔𝒆𝒊𝝍 División Forma Rectangular La división en forma rectangular se compone de una racionalización: ( 𝒂 + 𝒃𝒊) ( 𝒄 + 𝒅𝒊) = (( 𝒂𝒄 + 𝒃𝒅) + ( 𝒃𝒄 − 𝒂𝒅) 𝒊) 𝒄 𝟐 + 𝒅 𝟐 = ( ( 𝒂𝒄 + 𝒃𝒅) + ( 𝒃𝒄 − 𝒂𝒅) 𝒊 𝒄 𝟐 + 𝒅 𝟐 ) Forma Polar La división de números complejos es recomendable con la notación polar: 𝒛 𝟏 𝒛 𝟐 = 𝒓 𝒔 𝒆𝒊(∅+𝝍) Potencias Forma Rectangular Para elevar un número complejo a un exponente entero, se aplican las identidades notables (cuadrado de la suma). Se debe tener en cuenta la igualdad 𝒊 𝟐 = −𝟏 ( 𝟔 − 𝟑𝒊) 𝟐 = 𝟔 𝟐 − 𝟐 ∙ 𝟔 ∙ 𝟑𝒊 + ( 𝟑𝒊) 𝟐 = 𝟑𝟔 − 𝟑𝟔𝒊 + 𝟗𝒊 𝟐 = 𝟑𝟔 + 𝟑𝟔𝒊 + 𝟗(−𝟏) = 𝟑𝟔 − 𝟑𝟔𝒊 − 𝟗 = 𝟐𝟕 − 𝟑𝟔𝒊. Esto es para explicar el proceso de potenciación. Forma Polar Exponente natural y entero. Sea el número complejo, en notación trigonométrica, 𝒛 = 𝒓(𝐜𝐨𝐬∅ + 𝒊 𝐬𝐢𝐧∅), según el Teorema de Moivre: 𝒛 𝒏 = 𝒓 𝒏[𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝒏∅ + 𝒊 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝒏∅]
  3. 3.  Entero Negativo 𝒛−𝒏 = ( 𝟏 𝒛 𝒏 ) Donde el entero 𝒏 ≥ 𝟐  Exponente racional. La ecuación 𝒛 =∝ 𝒑 𝒒 Significa 𝒛 𝒒 = ∝ 𝒑, en donde se toman en cuenta todas las soluciones 𝒛 posibles. Se supone que 𝒑 y 𝒒 son primos entre sí. Se deduce | 𝒛| 𝒒 = |∝| 𝒑 y 𝒒 ∙ 𝐚𝐫𝐠 𝒛 = 𝒑 ∙ 𝐚𝐫𝐠 ∝ + 𝟐𝒌𝝅 En consecuencia | 𝒛| = |∝| 𝒑 𝒒 y 𝐚𝐫𝐠 𝒛 = 𝒑 𝒒 ∙ 𝐚𝐫𝐠 𝜶 + 𝟐𝒌𝒓 𝒒 Considerando 𝒌 = 𝟎, 𝟏,. ., 𝒒 − 𝟏, se obtiene 𝒒 resultados.  Exponente complejo. Si z y α son números complejos entonces: 𝒛∝ = 𝒆∝ 𝐥𝐧𝒛 = 𝐞𝐱𝐩(∝∙𝐥𝐧 𝒛) Un ejemplo sencillo: (−𝟐)√ 𝟐 = 𝟐√ 𝟐[ 𝐜𝐨𝐬( 𝟐𝒌 + 𝟏) 𝝅√ 𝟐 + 𝒊 𝐬𝐢𝐧( 𝟐𝒌 + 𝟏) 𝝅√ 𝟐] Raíces Para obtener las 𝒏 raíces de un número complejo, se aplica: 𝒛 𝟏 𝒏⁄ = [ 𝒓( 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝒙 + 𝒊 𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝒙)] 𝟏 𝒏⁄ = 𝒓 𝟏 𝒏⁄ [ 𝐜𝐨𝐬 ( 𝒙+𝟐𝒌𝝅 𝒏 ) + 𝒊 𝐬𝐢𝐧( 𝒙+𝟐𝒌𝝅 𝒏 )] Donde 𝒌 es un número entero que va desde 𝟎 hasta 𝒏 − 𝟏, que al sustituirlo en la fórmula permite obtener las 𝒏 raíces diferentes de 𝒛.

