容器器云对研发⼯工作的挑战与机遇 李李⼤大伟 易易宝⽀支付 架构师
容器器(Container) 启动：3min vs 1s ⾼高密度：8vms vs 80+containers ⽣生态：开发者、社区、⼯工具集、⽅方法论 变⾰革：从根本上改变了了软件交付的⽅方式
容器器(Container) 构建⼀一次，到处运⾏行行 完整的环境依赖 统⼀一的运⾏行行时环境 统⼀一的交付标准
容器器云(Container as a Service) 基础设施⾃自动化，屏蔽底层的复杂性 计算、⽹网络、存储资源解耦 运⾏行行时API：容器器的创建、启动与销毁 私有镜像 仓库 容器器编排 调度 ⽇日志管理理 健康检查 服务发现 监控报警 ...
易易宝容器器云——⾼高可⽤用保障
易易宝容器器云——应⽤用⽣生命周期管理理 代码提交 1 2 镜像构建 推送镜像仓库 3 8 下线 回滚 5 4 上线 7 扩/缩容 升级 6 容器器云 CI/CD
易易宝容器器云——部署流⽔水线
易易宝容器器云——CI/CD CI/CD：开发⼈人员提交代码后，⾃自动完成从构建到准⽣生产发布的整个过程 测试环境开发环境 ⽣生产内测环境 ⽣生产环境 Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery Con...
易易宝容器器云——CI/CD
挑战：⾯面向资源 vs ⾯面向应⽤用 研发⼈人员能够专注于业务开发⼯工作
挑战：宠物 vs 牲畜
挑战：代码与配置分离 开发环境 QA环境 ⽣生产环境 准⽣生产环境 环境变量量 Start/Stop 环境变量量 Start/Stop 环境变量量 Start/Stop
挑战：只做发布操作，不不做修改操作
挑战：只做发布操作，不不做修改操作 不不可变性保证所有的变更更都可重复 Docker保证任何变更更都能快速地完成 任何操作都可以⽴立即回滚 可以回滚到之前任意版本 所有变更更均可⾃自动化完成 适合⼤大规模场景
挑战：去状态化 ⽆无Session共享 ⽆无数据持久化到本地磁盘 ⽆无登录数据 SLA
挑战：浮动IP pod: 10.23.35.2 Node: 192.168.52.21 Node: 192.168.65.78 pod: 10.35.15.27 pod: 10.63.95.12 Node: 192.168.82.109 请求 ...
挑战：客户端发现 vs 服务端发现 客户端服务发现：Dubbo 服务端服务发现：Kubernetes 建议两种发现⽅方式并存！
机遇——CloudNative 12-factor application Microservices architecture Self-service infrastructure API Based Collaboration Anti-...
CloudNative——12因⼦子 ⼀一份基准代码，多份部署 显式声明依赖关系 在环境中存储配置 把后端服务当作附加资源 严格分离构建、发布和运⾏行行 以⽆无状态的进程运⾏行行应⽤用 通过端⼝口绑定提供服务 通过进程模型进⾏行行扩展(⽔水平)...
CloudNative——DevOps
CloudNative——CI/CD
CloudNative——Microservices
CloudNative——Containers
机遇——DevOps
DevOps——传统 开发 运维
DevOps——现状 开发 运维
DevOps——未来 Developer DevOps Maintainer
DevOps——⼯工具集 CMDB 新AD ⽇日志中⼼心 容器器云 CI/CD ⾃自动化测试 云存储 监控中⼼心
容器器时代
容器云对研发工作的挑战与机遇
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

容器云对研发工作的挑战与机遇

25 views

Published on

容器云对研发工作的挑战与机遇

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

容器云对研发工作的挑战与机遇

  1. 1. 容器器云对研发⼯工作的挑战与机遇 李李⼤大伟 易易宝⽀支付 架构师
  2. 2. 容器器(Container) 启动：3min vs 1s ⾼高密度：8vms vs 80+containers ⽣生态：开发者、社区、⼯工具集、⽅方法论 变⾰革：从根本上改变了了软件交付的⽅方式
  3. 3. 容器器(Container) 构建⼀一次，到处运⾏行行 完整的环境依赖 统⼀一的运⾏行行时环境 统⼀一的交付标准
  4. 4. 容器器云(Container as a Service) 基础设施⾃自动化，屏蔽底层的复杂性 计算、⽹网络、存储资源解耦 运⾏行行时API：容器器的创建、启动与销毁 私有镜像 仓库 容器器编排 调度 ⽇日志管理理 健康检查 服务发现 监控报警 应⽤用全⽣生命周期管理理、弹性扩容 容器器云架构
  5. 5. 易易宝容器器云——⾼高可⽤用保障
  6. 6. 易易宝容器器云——应⽤用⽣生命周期管理理 代码提交 1 2 镜像构建 推送镜像仓库 3 8 下线 回滚 5 4 上线 7 扩/缩容 升级 6 容器器云 CI/CD
  7. 7. 易易宝容器器云——部署流⽔水线
  8. 8. 易易宝容器器云——CI/CD CI/CD：开发⼈人员提交代码后，⾃自动完成从构建到准⽣生产发布的整个过程 测试环境开发环境 ⽣生产内测环境 ⽣生产环境 Continuous Integration Continuous Delivery Continuous Deployment 代码编写 ⽤用例例编写 本地单元测试 代码提交 MR触发代码拉取依赖库检查安全扫描 执⾏行行单元测试 打包（war/jar) 构建Docker镜像 镜像安全扫描推送镜像仓库发布到QA容器器云 发起⾃自动化集成测试 发送报告给⽤用户(邮件/OA/OP) 推送镜像到⽣生产内测仓库 发布到⽣生产内测容器器云（或升级） ⽤用户接受测试（UAT) 可交付⽣生产环境使⽤用的镜像 压⼒力力、安全？
  9. 9. 易易宝容器器云——CI/CD
  10. 10. 挑战：⾯面向资源 vs ⾯面向应⽤用 研发⼈人员能够专注于业务开发⼯工作
  11. 11. 挑战：宠物 vs 牲畜
  12. 12. 挑战：代码与配置分离 开发环境 QA环境 ⽣生产环境 准⽣生产环境 环境变量量 Start/Stop 环境变量量 Start/Stop 环境变量量 Start/Stop
  13. 13. 挑战：只做发布操作，不不做修改操作
  14. 14. 挑战：只做发布操作，不不做修改操作 不不可变性保证所有的变更更都可重复 Docker保证任何变更更都能快速地完成 任何操作都可以⽴立即回滚 可以回滚到之前任意版本 所有变更更均可⾃自动化完成 适合⼤大规模场景
  15. 15. 挑战：去状态化 ⽆无Session共享 ⽆无数据持久化到本地磁盘 ⽆无登录数据 SLA
  16. 16. 挑战：浮动IP pod: 10.23.35.2 Node: 192.168.52.21 Node: 192.168.65.78 pod: 10.35.15.27 pod: 10.63.95.12 Node: 192.168.82.109 请求 cloud.yeepay.com
  17. 17. 挑战：客户端发现 vs 服务端发现 客户端服务发现：Dubbo 服务端服务发现：Kubernetes 建议两种发现⽅方式并存！
  18. 18. 机遇——CloudNative 12-factor application Microservices architecture Self-service infrastructure API Based Collaboration Anti-fragile（服务⾼高可⽤用）
  19. 19. CloudNative——12因⼦子 ⼀一份基准代码，多份部署 显式声明依赖关系 在环境中存储配置 把后端服务当作附加资源 严格分离构建、发布和运⾏行行 以⽆无状态的进程运⾏行行应⽤用 通过端⼝口绑定提供服务 通过进程模型进⾏行行扩展(⽔水平) 快速启动和优雅终⽌止 开发环境与⽣生产环境等价 开发环境与⽣生产环境等价 后台管理理任务当作⼀一次性进程运⾏行行
  20. 20. CloudNative——DevOps
  21. 21. CloudNative——CI/CD
  22. 22. CloudNative——Microservices
  23. 23. CloudNative——Containers
  24. 24. 机遇——DevOps
  25. 25. DevOps——传统 开发 运维
  26. 26. DevOps——现状 开发 运维
  27. 27. DevOps——未来 Developer DevOps Maintainer
  28. 28. DevOps——⼯工具集 CMDB 新AD ⽇日志中⼼心 容器器云 CI/CD ⾃自动化测试 云存储 监控中⼼心
  29. 29. 容器器时代

×