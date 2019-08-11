[PDF] Truth Stained Lies

Download Truth Stained Lies Ebook Online

Author : Terri Blackstock

Language : English

Link Download : https://cuuulesdesyuo.blogspot.com/?book=0310331560



Cathy Cramer is a former lawyer and investigative blogger who writes commentary on local homicides. When she finds a threatening note warning her that she's about to experience the same kind of judgment and speculation that she dishes out in her blog, Cathy writes it off as mischief ... until her brother is caught in the middle of a murder investigation---the victim is his ex-wife. As her brother is tried and convicted in the media, and bloggers and commentators like her have a field day, Cathy wonders if she should have taken the threat more seriously. Cathy and her two sisters, Holly and Juliet, moonlight as part-time private investigators, working to solve their brother's ex-wife's murder. Juliet, a stay-at-home mom of two boys, and Holly, a scattered ne'er-do-well who drives a taxi, put aside their fear and lack of confidence to learn the art of investigation. But will it be too late to save their brother from a murder conviction, or his five-year-old son who's the killer's next target?

