Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Propósito: Reconocer los aspectos literarios del Barroco. Actitud: escucha y respeto.
Movimiento artístico (música, arquitectura, pintura, escultura, danza y literatura) que se dio en España durante el siglo ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA LITERATURA Subjetivismo en la interpretación del mundo de forma reflexiva Se da origen a nuevos pers...
TEMAS  Reflexión sobre el hombre y mundo.  Expresan crisis de valores generales.  Angustia por los tiempos vividos.  V...
Novela picaresca Personaje: pícaro (antihéroe) Actitudes: engaño y tetras ingeniosas para sobrevivir. Acción: deambula por...
Representantes de la narrativa Baltasar Gracián (Español 1601- 1658) Escritor, docente y jesuita. Gran crítico de la socie...
Lírica del barroco En esta predomino lo exterior, la forma y lo retórico sobre lo interior. Se perdió la sencillez y natur...
Cultive dos formas literarias Composición poética en versos de octosílabos, en la que los pares repiten una misma asonanci...
METÁFORAS HIPÉRBOLE HIPÉRBATON ALITERACIONES Consiste en usar una palabra o frase por otra, estableciendo entre ellas un s...
Teatrodelbarroco Primero de Corte religioso Luego de tema profano Obras de carácter cómico Entremeses (pantomima) y comedi...
https://www.youtube.c om/watch?v=FKxcPgj_ 3Vk https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=P_SfrQk_Mvk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Literatura del Barroco II parte

62 views

Published on

Aspectos literarios

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Literatura del Barroco II parte

  1. 1. Propósito: Reconocer los aspectos literarios del Barroco. Actitud: escucha y respeto.
  2. 2. Movimiento artístico (música, arquitectura, pintura, escultura, danza y literatura) que se dio en España durante el siglo XVII que refleja de manera profunda la ideología y el espíritu pesimista del hombre de la época. Se basa en: Realismo Fantasía Imaginación Con el fin de llamar la atención del pueblo.
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA LITERATURA Subjetivismo en la interpretación del mundo de forma reflexiva Se da origen a nuevos personajes como el pícaro Emplea el humor, la sátira y la parodia Realiza una critica a la sociedad de la época y a las instituciones Lenguaje culto con latinismos y cultismos Plantea visiones distintas de un mismo tema
  4. 4. TEMAS  Reflexión sobre el hombre y mundo.  Expresan crisis de valores generales.  Angustia por los tiempos vividos.  Vanidad del mundo.  La muerte.  La fugacidad de la belleza, de la vida.  La fama transitoria
  5. 5. Novela picaresca Personaje: pícaro (antihéroe) Actitudes: engaño y tetras ingeniosas para sobrevivir. Acción: deambula por el mundo sin rumbo Lenguaje: realista , satírico y burlesco Tema: realidad y crisis económica de España (pobres, ladrones ) Novela alegórica: Narración filosófica que contiene episodios alegóricos (conceptos abstractos-valor simbólico) de clara intención didáctica y moral. Reflexiones sociales, políticas y morales, critica de los vicios. Novela corta: Narraciones breves por influencia de la literatura italiana, tiene un valor secundario por ser poco auténticas, se derivo en la novela de costumbres.
  6. 6. Representantes de la narrativa Baltasar Gracián (Español 1601- 1658) Escritor, docente y jesuita. Gran crítico de la sociedad. Obras: El criticón y el Comulgatorio. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra (Alcalá de Henares 1547- 1616) Hombre de armas y letras. Participo en batallas. Obras: Novelas ejemplares, El Quijote de la Mancha, La Galatea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xX9qXbvOy1E
  7. 7. Lírica del barroco En esta predomino lo exterior, la forma y lo retórico sobre lo interior. Se perdió la sencillez y naturalidad de los temas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgvLR-K6l9o Conceptismo (Francisco de Quevedo y Villegas) Sentido del poema (conceptos , ideas) 1. Escenario de ideas 2. Se sitúa entre la voluntad de expresar ideas y la ingeniosidad verbal 3. Las ideas surgen del contacto entre las palabras. 4. Se preocupa por el “fondo” o contenido. 5. Lenguaje culto. 6. Emplea variedad y juego de palabras (doble sentido) 7. Estilo breve , didáctico y moral Culteranismo o gongorismo (Luis de Góngora y Argote) Musicalidad de las palabras entre sí. 1. Escenario de palabras. 2. Se sitúa en la sonoridad de la palabra y los motivos poéticos. 3. El sentido del poema importa por el mundo sensorial creado por las palabras. 4. Se preocupa por la “forma” para buscar la ornamentación exuberante. 5. Leguaje culto con latinismos. 6. Emplea figuras como: metáforas, hipérbaton, y referencias mitológicas
  8. 8. Cultive dos formas literarias Composición poética en versos de octosílabos, en la que los pares repiten una misma asonancia , quedando libres las impares. Composición poética breve en las que la final se repite un verso o pensamiento (estribillo) de carácter satírico y burlesco aunque las hay religiosas Pero también predominó el soneto, poema de 14 versos, endecasílabos en dos cuartetos y dos tercetos.
  9. 9. METÁFORAS HIPÉRBOLE HIPÉRBATON ALITERACIONES Consiste en usar una palabra o frase por otra, estableciendo entre ellas un símil no expresado manzana: mejillas Consiste en aumentar o disminuir de forma exagerada la verdad de aquello sobre lo que se habla. Señor excelentísimo, mi llanto ya no consiente márgenes ni orillas: inundación será la de mi canto Alteración del orden gramatical de las palabras en el discurso . Volverán las golondrinas en tu balcón sus nidos a colgar → Lo lógico sería: "Las golondrinas volverán a colgar sus nidos en tu balcón" Repetición notoria de los mismo sonidos en un apalabra o frase . Bajo el ala aleve del leve abanico → repetición de los sonidos [l] y [b]
  10. 10. Teatrodelbarroco Primero de Corte religioso Luego de tema profano Obras de carácter cómico Entremeses (pantomima) y comedias de capa y espada Obras de enredos amorosos quedan lugar a celos Visión dramática Vida española
  11. 11. https://www.youtube.c om/watch?v=FKxcPgj_ 3Vk https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=P_SfrQk_Mvk

×