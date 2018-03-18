Read Read Tasty Baby Belly Buttons | eBooks Textbooks PDF Online

Those nasty Oni are at it again, tromping through the village in search of their favourite delicacy--baby belly buttons. But the giant ogres, with their red and green faces, horns, and sharp teeth, have no idea what they re getting into when they cross Uriko-hime. This remarkable little girl is furious at the audacity of the Oni, and she is determined to fight back. (Luckily for her, she was born from a melon, and therefore has no navel!) With the help of her trusty dog, a bag of delicious millet dumplings, and a pheasant and a monkey she picks up along the way, Uriko stomps off to find the monsters and the kidnapped babies. This retelling of one of Japan s most popular folktales is sure to enchant every belly-button-sporting reader in the family. Pitching small against big, brain against brawn, this is a uniquely satisfying endeavour, especially for the underdogs of the world. Meilo So s gorgeous Japanese-style illustrations (also seen in The Beauty of the Beast) provide unusual and pleasing perspectives, looking from below up the mean Oni s nostrils, for example. Readers may spend hours lost in the exquisite patterns of the clothing or the rich colours of the pheasant. (Ages 6 to 10) --Emilie Coulter

