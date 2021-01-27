How to treat acute bronchitis at home

Everyone coughs every once in a while. But when it becomes chronic and irritating to a point where you feel dizziness, dry mouth, or even drowsiness, you could be suffering from bronchitis. Bronchitis, or chest colds as other people call it, is the result of inflamed lungs. It can be caused by several factors like exposure to smoke, chemicals, or even bacteria. According to Lisa M. Cannon, M.D., while bronchitis isn’t something to scoff at, it can be treated at home. Here is how you can treat acute bronchitis at home.