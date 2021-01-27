Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to treat acute bronchitis at home Image source: everydayhealth.com
Image source: lifeextension.com
Everyone coughs every once in a while. But when it becomes chronic and irritating to a point where you feel dizziness, dry...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to treat acute bronchitis at home

46 views

Published on

Everyone coughs every once in a while. But when it becomes chronic and irritating to a point where you feel dizziness, dry mouth, or even drowsiness, you could be suffering from bronchitis. Bronchitis, or chest colds as other people call it, is the result of inflamed lungs. It can be caused by several factors like exposure to smoke, chemicals, or even bacteria. According to Lisa M. Cannon, M.D., while bronchitis isn’t something to scoff at, it can be treated at home. Here is how you can treat acute bronchitis at home.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to treat acute bronchitis at home

  1. 1. How to treat acute bronchitis at home Image source: everydayhealth.com
  2. 2. Image source: lifeextension.com
  3. 3. Everyone coughs every once in a while. But when it becomes chronic and irritating to a point where you feel dizziness, dry mouth, or even drowsiness, you could be suffering from bronchitis. Bronchitis, or chest colds as other people call it, is the result of inflamed lungs. It can be caused by several factors like exposure to smoke, chemicals, or even bacteria. According to Lisa M. Cannon, M.D., while bronchitis isn’t something to scoff at, it can be treated at home. Here is how you can treat acute bronchitis at home. Apart from taking the doctor prescribed medicine, there are several ways to help you recover speedily from acute bronchitis. And like most illnesses, getting a lot of rest can boost your body’s healing capabilities. It is especially difficult to get a good night’s rest with all the coughing, so prop your head up with an extra pillow to keep mucus from settling on your throat. It also helps to consume a lot of clear liquids like water. Not only do liquids such as water help expel toxins from your body, it also helps thin down the mucus build-up, making it easier to cough out. You can drink water, herbal tea, clear soups, and diluted fruit juices. If you find yourself getting acute bronchitis often, it’s a good idea to invest in a good humidifier in your bedroom. Lisa M. Cannon, M.D., explains that the additional moisture in the air can help clear mucus build up in your throat and in the lungs. Just be sure to clean your humidifier often as bacteria and mold can easily build up if left unattended. Lisa M. Cannon, M.D. , is a board-certified physician specializing in pulmonary disease, critical care, and sleep medicine. She obtained her medical degree from New York Medical College and received her board certifications in critical care in 1998, in internal medicine in 2006, and pulmonary disease in 2007. For more reads on pulmonary diseases and treatments, visit this blog.

×