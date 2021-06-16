Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to be a better friend?

When we look for ways to be a better friend, it’s not necessary that we are a bad friend. Maybe we’re just company. If you stumbled upon here by choice, your willingness to be invested is commendable. However, one can only level up their friendship, given the effort is a two-way street.
Read more at - https://www.betterlyf.com/articles/relationships/how-to-be-a-better-friend/

How to be a better friend?

  How to be a better friend?
  When we look for ways to be a better friend, it's not necessary that we are a bad friend. Maybe we're just company. If you stumbled upon here by choice, your willingness to be invested is commendable.
  Reach out 1. If out of every once in a while, you text or call a friend, simply asking them "How have you been? Just wanted to catch up!" without an ulterior motive, they will begin to notice the interest you show for their well-being.
  2. Ask Questions Let's say you're talking about a tough time in your life, but your friend ends up relating to a similar incident in their's.
  3. Communicate and Understand As much as one may want to believe, nobody is born with the ability to read minds. The essential nature of friendship requires clear communication.
  4. Set boundaries In every form of a relationship, boundaries are crucial and friendship is no different. This can be a continuation of the previous point where you discuss your limits in terms of availability.
  Also, read how Online therapy help in friendship Friendship is one of the most crucial parts of our life and adds significant value to our wellbeing and happiness.
  READ MORE AT - Visit: https://www.betterlyf.com/articles/relationships/how-to-be-a-better-friend/

