11/1/20 1 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Exploring Requirements for Shared Understanding Agile Lean International, October 2...
11/1/20 2 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Expectations Learn techniques to create shared understanding about features Help ...
11/1/20 3 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca • Small differences can cause big misperceptions • The classic “tire swing” metap...
11/1/20 4 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca To this … testing throughout 7 Created by Janet Gregory, inspired by Dan Ashby’s co...
11/1/20 5 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca 9 Structured conversations using 7 Product Dimensions … while thinking about testi...
11/1/20 6 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca “ an aspect of a product that expresses product capabilities or things the product...
11/1/20 7 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca An example – Course registration system for online courses 13 @lisacrispin @janetgr...
11/1/20 8 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Examples of questions to ask for this feature (“functional” requirements) 15 Dimen...
11/1/20 9 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Testing non-functional requirements 17 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Examples of qua...
11/1/20 10 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca What questions might you ask for this feature? (“non-functional” requirements) 19...
11/1/20 11 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca User Interface Action Data Control persona user role map context diagram prototype...
11/1/20 12 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca We have another another feature: @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca 24
11/1/20 13 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Persona example: a typical end-user 25 Name: Samantha the Scheduler • Schedules co...
11/1/20 14 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Imagine … You are back at work in your next feature planning or story readiness w...
11/1/20 15 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Assemble options Source: DiscoverTo Deliver, Gottesdiener & Gorman, 2012 29 @lisac...
11/1/20 16 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca More Learning • Gottesdiener, Ellen and Gorman, Mary, Discover to Deliver, 2012 •...
Exploring Requirements for Shared Understanding

Janet Gregory and Lisa Crispin explain techniques for teams to build shared understanding across all roles of the features and stories they are building.

Exploring Requirements for Shared Understanding

  1. 1. 11/1/20 1 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Exploring Requirements for Shared Understanding Agile Lean International, October 2020 #ali2020 Lisa Crispin and Janet Gregory @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca With material from Discover to Deliver, by Ellen Gottesdiener and Mary Gorman Copyright 2020 Lisa Crispin and Janet Gregory @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca About us Lisa Crispin Janet Gregory lisa@agiletester.ca janet@agiletester.ca Helping to build Owner, consultant Observability and trainer at at OutSystems DragonFire Inc. Co-founders of Agile Testing Fellowship Co-authors of three agile testing books and courses “Agile Testing for the Whole Team” now available as a remote course! See agiletestingfellow.com for details
  2. 2. 11/1/20 2 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Expectations Learn techniques to create shared understanding about features Help your team consider quality attributes that are important to them Use your testing mindset to help uncover hidden assumptions and risks @lisacrispin @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca What we cover 4 Using your questioning (tester’s) mindset with the 7 Product Dimensions to explore requirements A range of quality attributes to consider Overview of other techniques to get shared understanding of a feature
  3. 3. 11/1/20 3 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca • Small differences can cause big misperceptions • The classic “tire swing” metaphor - each stakeholder has own viewpoint, agenda 3 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Mindset shift from this … checking after 6
  4. 4. 11/1/20 4 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca To this … testing throughout 7 Created by Janet Gregory, inspired by Dan Ashby’s continuous testing loop @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Today we’ll focus here 8 Created by Janet Gregory, inspired by Dan Ashby’s continuous testing loop
  5. 5. 11/1/20 5 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca 9 Structured conversations using 7 Product Dimensions … while thinking about testing @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca functional 7 nonfunctional DiscoverToDeliver.com/visual-language.php Source: DiscoverTo Deliver, Gottesdiener & Gorman, 2012
  6. 6. 11/1/20 6 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca “ an aspect of a product that expresses product capabilities or things the product must do for its users.” - includes users, actions, data and control product dimensions Gottesdiener, The Software Requirements Memory Jogger 11 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Testing functional requirements agile testing quadrants (adapted from Brian Marick’s agile testing matrix) 12
  7. 7. 11/1/20 7 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca An example – Course registration system for online courses 13 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca What questions might you ask for this feature? (“functional” requirements) 14 Dimension Questions User Data Action Control Course registrants can self register for a specific course.
  8. 8. 11/1/20 8 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Examples of questions to ask for this feature (“functional” requirements) 15 Dimension Questions User Can someone else register on behalf of the student? Data How much of their personal information do we need? Action How would they select the course they want? Do they have to pay before registration is confirmed? Control What are the privacy regulations for storing personal data? Course registrants can self register for a specific course. @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Non-functional requirements includes quality attributes, environment, and interface dimensions Gottesdiener, The Software Requirements Memory Jogger 16 “aspects of a product that express properties that the product must have”
  9. 9. 11/1/20 9 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Testing non-functional requirements 17 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Examples of quality attributes 18
  10. 10. 11/1/20 10 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca What questions might you ask for this feature? (“non-functional” requirements) 19 Dimension Questions Interface Environment Quality attributes Course registrants can self register for a specific course. @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Examples of questions to ask for this feature (“non-functional” requirements) 20 Dimension Questions Interface Do we need to localize? Environment What platforms do we support? Mobile? What browsers do we support? Quality attributes How many concurrent users could there be? How fast would the user expect confirmation? What is the security around who can see the data? Course registrants can self register for a specific course.
  11. 11. 11/1/20 11 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca User Interface Action Data Control persona user role map context diagram prototype relationship map business process diagram capability map dependency graph story, story map use case value stream map data model state diagram business policy, rule decision table decision tree Source: Discover To Deliver, Gottesdiener & Gorman, 2012 More techniques to elicit requirements 18 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Let’s look at a few more examples 22 Context diagrams Personas State diagrams
  12. 12. 11/1/20 12 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca We have another another feature: @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca 24
  13. 13. 11/1/20 13 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Persona example: a typical end-user 25 Name: Samantha the Scheduler • Schedules courses • Schedules instructors • Arranges emergency instructors • Ensures students have materials • Liaises with instructors • Detailed oriented • Likes working with numbers • Likes trying new ideas • Likes the outdoors, camping • Introvert • Doesn’t like conflict Description Values Likes Photo by Nappy from Pexels @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca State diagrams (life cycle of data)
  14. 14. 11/1/20 14 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Imagine … You are back at work in your next feature planning or story readiness workshop …. What might the conversation be like now? Which of these tools might you use to help understand the story better? 27 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Other testing / analysis tools that can help • Data flow diagrams • Imagining different paths • Asking focused questions • Example mapping (from Matt Wynne) • Finding impacts in other parts of the system 28
  15. 15. 11/1/20 15 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Assemble options Source: DiscoverTo Deliver, Gottesdiener & Gorman, 2012 29 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Collaborate! Use your inquiring mind! Image from meet.google.com
  16. 16. 11/1/20 16 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca More Learning • Gottesdiener, Ellen and Gorman, Mary, Discover to Deliver, 2012 • The BDD Books: Discovery by Gáspár Nagy and Seb Rose https://bddbooks.com • “Introducing Example Mapping”, Matt Wynne, https://cucumber.io/blog/example-mapping-introduction/ • How to run your own example mapping workshop, https://www.onlinetestconf.com/sessions/lisa-crispin- example-mapping/ 31 @lisacrispin @janetgregoryca Questions?

