Reza Bassiri - Graphic Designer & Fashion Illustrator - Paris

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Reza is a french illustrator and graphic designer based in Paris. After receiving a BFA in Graphic Design at the ArtCenter College of Design in California, he returned to Europe to pursue his graphic design and illustration projects for a variety of clients in the fashion, luxury and music industry.