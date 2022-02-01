Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
Reza Bassiri - Graphic Designer & Fashion Illustrator - Paris

Feb. 01, 2022
Art & Photos

Reza is a french illustrator and graphic designer based in Paris. After receiving a BFA in Graphic Design at the ArtCenter College of Design in California, he returned to Europe to pursue his graphic design and illustration projects for a variety of clients in the fashion, luxury and music industry.

  1. 1. ILLUSTRATION PORTFOLIO Reza Bassiri Graphic Designer & Fashion Illustrator - Paris
  2. 2. Reza Bassiri X Self initiated #Fashion
  3. 3. Taaryn Brench X Self initiated #Editorial
  4. 4. Taaryn Brench X Self initiated #Editorial
  5. 5. Taaryn Brench X Self initiated #Editorial
  6. 6. Please visit: Reza Bassiri https://www.lipstickillustration.com/reza-bassiri
  7. 7. https://www.lipstickillustration.com

