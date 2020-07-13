Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROLE OF IVERMECTIN IN COVID 19 DR LIPIKA MOHARANA
Ivermectin-About the molecule • Anti-parasitic with Anti-viral properties • Highly lipophilic with high volume of distribu...
Ivermectin, a new candidate therapeutic against SARS-CoV- 2/COVID-19 •Khan Sharun et al Annals of Clinical Microbiology an...
MECHANISM OF ACTION As SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus, the antiviral activity of ivermectin may be mediated through the inhibi...
HCQ & IVERMECTIN SYNERGISM • Consequential & synergistic action • HCQ as a first level barrier by inhibiting the entry of ...
- Ivermectin is an inhibitor of the COVID-19 causative virus (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro. - A single treatment able to effect ~5...
Assessment of Evidence for COVID-19-Related Treatments: Updated 6/8/2020
• The clinical efficacy and utility of ivermectin in SARS-CoV-2-infected patients is unpredictable at this stage, as we ar...
THANKS
Role of ivermectin
Role of ivermectin
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Role of ivermectin

25 views

Published on

ROLE OF IVERMECTIN IN COVID TIMES

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Role of ivermectin

  1. 1. ROLE OF IVERMECTIN IN COVID 19 DR LIPIKA MOHARANA
  2. 2. Ivermectin-About the molecule • Anti-parasitic with Anti-viral properties • Highly lipophilic with high volume of distribution(Vd) & low plasma clearance. • Accumulates mostly in liver & fatty tissue • Half life in humans is 12-36 hours, may be found in blood for upto 3 days • FDA Category C for pregnancy • No major drug interaction with common drugs • High cytotoxicity(neurotoxicity) & low water solubility
  3. 3. Ivermectin, a new candidate therapeutic against SARS-CoV- 2/COVID-19 •Khan Sharun et al Annals of Clinical Microbiology and Antimicrobials volume 19, Article number: 23 (2020)
  4. 4. MECHANISM OF ACTION As SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus, the antiviral activity of ivermectin may be mediated through the inhibition of importin α/β-mediated nuclear transport of viral proteins.
  5. 5. HCQ & IVERMECTIN SYNERGISM • Consequential & synergistic action • HCQ as a first level barrier by inhibiting the entry of virus into the host cell • Ivermectin reduces viral replication , if it enters the host cell Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin: A synergistic combination for COVID-19 chemoprophylaxis and treatment? Angela Patrì, MD∗ and Gabriella Fabbrocini, MD J Am Acad Dermatol. 2020 Jun; 82(6): e221. Published online 2020 Apr 10. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2020.04.017
  6. 6. - Ivermectin is an inhibitor of the COVID-19 causative virus (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro. - A single treatment able to effect ~5000-fold reduction in virus at 48 h in cell culture. - Ivermectin is FDA-approved for parasitic infections, and therefore has a potential for repurposing. - Ivermectin is widely available, due to its inclusion on the WHO model list of essential medicines. The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2invitroLeon Calya, Julian D. Drucea, Mike G. Cattona, David A. Jansb, Kylie M. Wagstaffb,∗aVictorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory, Royal Melbourne Hospital, At the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Victoria, 3000, AustraliabBiomedicine Discovery Institute, Monash University, Clayton, Vic, 3800, Australia
  7. 7. Assessment of Evidence for COVID-19-Related Treatments: Updated 6/8/2020
  8. 8. • The clinical efficacy and utility of ivermectin in SARS-CoV-2-infected patients is unpredictable at this stage, as we are dealing with a completely novel virus. • Although no clinical trials have reported it’s efficacy & safety in the context of covid 19 yet,it may be expected to see in future, delivering information about it’s potential therapeutic action in the clinical setting.
  9. 9. THANKS

×