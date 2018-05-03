[DOWNLOAD] First Trainer Six Practice Tests with Answers with Audio [DOWNLOAD] by Peter May

Six full practice tests with tips and training for the 2015 revised Cambridge English First FCE First Trainer Second edition offers six practice tests for the revised Cambridge English First FCE exam combined with easytofollow guidance and exam tips The first two tests are fully guided with advice on how to tackle each paper Extra practice activities informed by the Cambridge Learner Corpus a bank of real candidates exam papers focus on areas where students typically need the most help This version contains a full answer key Audio for the listening and speaking test activities is available online for download Audio CDs featuring the listening material are also available separately

