nagaRAJU
Depression? Anxiety? Worry? Frustration? Mental illness? Loneliness? Denial? But, there are things that still can be done ...
Activity Think about someone whom you admire. What thoughts shape their minds? Post one such thought in the chat box. naga...
How Powerful is Your Mind? nagaRAJU But this is not my interest today.
How Powerful is Your Heart? nagaRAJU
Activity Being at our best is difficult even during the best of times. Now, these are not the best of times. nagaRAJU What...
Our Best of Times are Here! nagaRAJU
Eat right (your body is your judge) Exercise (gym is closed, home is not) Engage with nature (watch sunshine, stars) Enjoy...
Let’s Do a Little More Discover yourself  potential  passions  interests Do something  of your own  on your own  in ...
Activity Who is your best friend? Write in the chat box Why not you are your best friend? nagaRAJU
Start a Gratitude Journal nagaRAJU Do you say THANK YOU or other similar words during your interaction with people? Whom d...
nagaRAJU
a presentation made during an online training program for lions club members

Unleash your Mind

  1. 1. nagaRAJU
  2. 2. Depression? Anxiety? Worry? Frustration? Mental illness? Loneliness? Denial? But, there are things that still can be done Difficult Times Now nagaRAJU What is the mood of the world today?
  3. 3. Activity Think about someone whom you admire. What thoughts shape their minds? Post one such thought in the chat box. nagaRAJU
  4. 4. How Powerful is Your Mind? nagaRAJU But this is not my interest today.
  5. 5. How Powerful is Your Heart? nagaRAJU
  6. 6. Activity Being at our best is difficult even during the best of times. Now, these are not the best of times. nagaRAJU What can be done  to unleash our mind power  to unlock our empathy
  7. 7. Our Best of Times are Here! nagaRAJU
  8. 8. Eat right (your body is your judge) Exercise (gym is closed, home is not) Engage with nature (watch sunshine, stars) Enjoy (what gives you most joy?) Let’s Unleash & Unlock nagaRAJU
  9. 9. Let’s Do a Little More Discover yourself  potential  passions  interests Do something  of your own  on your own  in your own way Decide your goals Delete mobile, social media nagaRAJU
  10. 10. Activity Who is your best friend? Write in the chat box Why not you are your best friend? nagaRAJU
  11. 11. Start a Gratitude Journal nagaRAJU Do you say THANK YOU or other similar words during your interaction with people? Whom do you typically thank? (select as many as you want) How many times do you express complaint in a day? (words or even thoughts) Which aspects of your life do you want to unleash and improve? (choose many) Upskill your stock, Upgrade yourself, Unlock your mind, Unleash you potential
  12. 12. nagaRAJU

