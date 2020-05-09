Swot for Lions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 nagaRAJU
  2. 2. 2 nagaRAJU SWOT ANALYSIS What? Why? How?
  3. 3. 3 nagaRAJU WHAT IS SWOT? Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
  4. 4. 4 nagaRAJU WHAT IS A STRENGTH? An internal resource or capability helpful to achieve the desired goals.
  5. 5. 5 nagaRAJU WHAT IS A WEAKNESS? An internal barrier to achieve the desired goals.
  6. 6. 6 nagaRAJU WHAT IS AN OPPORTUNITY? An external situation that could provide a competitive advantage. (if properly leveraged)
  7. 7. 7 nagaRAJU WHAT IS A THREAT? An external situation which could damage your scope for attaining objectives.
  8. 8. 8 nagaRAJU WHAT IS SWOT ANALYSIS? A situation analysis tool to evaluate internal strengths & weaknesses, external opportunities & threats for better decision making and for competitive advantage.
  9. 9. 9 nagaRAJU SWOT ANALYSIS What? Why? How?
  10. 10.  to capitalize on strengths  to overcome weaknesses  to exploit opportunities  to survive threats  to be pro-active  to take better decisions  to capitalize on strengths  to overcome weaknesses  to exploit opportunities  to survive threats  to be pro-active  to take better decisions 10 nagaRAJU WHY SWOT ANALYSIS?
  11. 11. 11 nagaRAJU SWOT ANALYSIS What? Why? How?
  12. 12. 12 nagaRAJU STRENGTHS ANALYSIS  What are your unique skills/qualifications?  What do you do better than anyone else?  What unique resources can you access?  Why do people praise you?  What achievements are you proud of?  What values do you believe in?
  13. 13. 13 nagaRAJU EXERCISE Think of a few strengths you possess in the context of the position you are going to hold in 2020-2021.
  14. 14. 14 nagaRAJU WEAKNESSES ANALYSIS  What skills/knowledge do you lack?  What skills could you improve?  What do you avoid doing?  What do others see as your weaknesses?  What resources are you deficient in?  What are your negative work habits
  15. 15. 15 nagaRAJU EXERCISE Think of some weaknesses in the context of your position in lionism.
  16. 16. 16 nagaRAJU STRATEGIES TO OVERCOME  Discover your weaknesses  Vow to fight your weaknesses  Think positive and act  Congratulate yourself  Persist till you conquer
  17. 17.  What opportunities to learn are open?  What situations can you take advantage of?  Do you have people to help/advise you?  Have you any solutions to others’ complaints?  Is there an unfilled need around you? 17 nagaRAJU OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS
  18. 18. 18 nagaRAJU EXERCISE Think of some immediate opportunities you or your club have in the current scenario.
  19. 19. 19 nagaRAJU LEVERAGING OPPORTUNITIES If opportunity does not knock, build a door.
  20. 20. 20 nagaRAJU THREATS ANALYSIS  What obstacles do you currently face?  What are other clubs doing?  Is the demand for your strengths declining?  What threats arise from your weaknesses?
  21. 21. 21 nagaRAJU EXERCISE Think of some challenges / threats that you perceive in the current scenario.
  22. 22. 22 nagaRAJU THREATS ANALYSIS Threats are Opportunities in Disguise DON’T QUIT Ships in harbor are safe, but that’s not what ships are built for.
  23. 23. 23 nagaRAJU SWOT ANALYSIS TIPS Be rigorous & be objective View from all perspectives Be realistic & be specific Use verifiable facts only Prioritize
  24. 24. 24 nagaRAJU SWOT ANALYSIS Q&A
  25. 25. 25 nagaRAJU Send your comments to lionnagaraju@gmail.com

