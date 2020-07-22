Test razonamiento mecanico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN RAZ. MEC. Tiempo: 15 minutos Le presentamos a continuaci�n unos problemas f�sico-mec�...
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN RAZ. MEC. Tiempo: 15 minutos Le presentamos a continuaci�n unos problemas f�sico-mec�nicos. F�jese bien en el dibujo de cada pregunta selecciona y justifica la respuesta. Ejemplos: E-1 �Hacia d�ndegirar� el rotor de la turbina? T T a) Hacia la derecha b) Hacia la izquierda c) Alternativamente T T E-2 �Cu�l de los dos hombres soporta m�s peso? Si los dos igual, marque C a) B b) A c) C
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN 1 �Qu� tipo de clavija es la m�s eficaz? a) A b) B c) C 2 �Cu�l de los tres coches es m�s estable? a) A b) B c) C 3 �D�nde indicar� el nivel con un peso de 10 kilos? a) A b) B c) C 4 �Por qu� rampa es m�s f�cil subir el tonel? a) A b) B c) C
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN 5 �Qu� cono est� en posici�n m�s estable? a) A b) B c) C 6 �Con qu� cilindro se observa mayor campo de visi�n? a) A b) B c) C 7 �En qu� direcci�n gira la rueda 1, cuando la barra �P� est� bajando? a) Hacia la derecha b) Hacia la izquierda c) Alternativamente 8 �Qu� barca est� m�s cargada? a) La 1 b) La 2 c) Las dos igual
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN 9 �Con cu�l de las tres llaves ser� m�s f�cil aflojar las tuercas de las ruedas de un coche? a) A b) B c) C 10 �Qu� arco aguantar� m�s peso? a) A b) B c) C 11 �Qu� movimiento efectuar� la barra �P�? a) Subir� b) Bajar� c) No se puede saber 12 �Qu� trayectoria seguir� el agua al salir del dep�sito? a) A b) B c) C
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN 13 �Qu� taco sujetar� m�s? a) A b) B c) C 14 �Qu� bicicleta correr� m�s r�pido? a) A b) B c) C 15 �Qu� modificaci�n sufrir�n los lados del trapecio al girar con gran velocidad el eje al que se sujeta por el punto �P�? a) Se alejar� hacia arriba b) Se alejar� hacia los lados c) Permanecer� inm�vil
  7. 7. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN 16 �Hacia d�nde girar� �R�? a) Hacia la derecha b) Hacia la izquierda c) Alternativamente 17 �Qu� puente aguantar� m�s peso? a) A b) B c) C 18 �En qu� punto va con m�s fuerza el bal�n? a) A b) B c) C 19 �Qu� cadena andar� m�s al tomar la curva? Si los dos iguales, se�ale C a) A b) B c) C
  8. 8. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA ABRAHAMLINCOLN 20 �En qu� posici�n aguantar� la tabla m�s peso? Si los dos iguales, se�ale C a) A b) B c) C
