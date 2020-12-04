The future of recruiting: How COVID-19 is transforming hiring

As our world evolves in response to recent challenges, recruiting will evolve along with it. In this virtual event, learn why talent development and diversity are coming to the forefront-and how your team can successfully adapt to the changing talent landscape.



Join talent leaders from LinkedIn, ViacomCBS, Arm, and Infosys for a discussion on how hiring teams can prepare for the future of recruiting.



You'll learn:

• How to drive internal mobility by partnering with learning and development

• Why candidates' transferable skills and potential will matter more than their hard skills

• What it takes to support your organization in building a diverse workforce