Freixo de numão uma rara oportunidade de investimento3

Douro PAT R I M Ó N I O D A H U M A N I D A D E A R E G I Ã O V I N Í C O L A D E M A R C A D A M A I S A N T I G A D O M ...
Uma rara oportunidade de investimento
U M C O N J U N T O D E P R O P R I E D A D E S D E ENORME DIMENSÃO V I N H A D E G R A N D E Q U A L I D A D E Freixo de ...
Freixo de Numão CERCA DE DOIS MILHÕES DE METROS QUADRADOS DE TERRA
Vale dos Olmos 1 431 140 m2 P R I N C I PA L P R O P R I E D A D E : V I N H A E M E X P L O R A Ç Ã O , C O M B E N E F Í...
Vale dos Olmos 160 000 M2 DE VINHA COM 25 ANOS TINTA RORIZ, TOURIGA NACIONAL E TOURIGA FRANCA
Pedra Escrita O U T R A S P R O P R I E D A D E S : 237 411 m2
Pedra Escrita, Mela, Amoreirinhas 40 000 M2 DE VINHA CENTENÁRIA, PRÉ-FILOXERA
Escorna Bois O U T R A S P R O P R I E D A D E S : 247 298 m2
Total m2 VALE DOS OLMOS: 1 431 140 m2 PEDRA ESCRITA: 237 411 m2 ESCORNA BOIS: 247 298 m2 OUTRAS: M E L A , R E D O Í D O ,...
OFERTA INCLUI NÃO APENAS TERRA MAS TAMBÉM: - RECHEIOS, HARDWARE AGRÍCOLA, PIPAS, TONÉIS, ETC.
A R T I G O U R B A N O : Casa do Casal Á R EA TOTA L 4 6 2 M 2 Á R E A C O B E R TA 3 8 1 M 2 Á R E A D E S C O B E R TA ...
H A B I TA Ç Ã O T Í P I C A E C O M I D E N T I D A D E
A R T I G O U R B A N O : Adega de Vinho Á R E A TOTA L 4 0 0 M 2 Q UAT R O L A G A R E S E M G R A N I TO
U M C O N J U N T O D E P R O P R I E D A D E S D E ENORME DIMENSÃO V I N H A D E G R A N D E Q U A L I D A D E O L I V E ...
Freixo de Numão À VENDA PELA MELHOR OFERTA
Mais Informações: Luis Filipe Moreira link2moreira@gmail.com 914 488 388
