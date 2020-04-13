Successfully reported this slideshow.
Amamos tu presencia

coros de adoración

Published in: Spiritual
  1. 1. Encuentro sanidad Encuentro libertad En tu presencia
  2. 2. Encuentro hoy perd�n Encuentro salvaci�n En tu presencia
  3. 3. Correremos hacia ti El cielo hoy est� aqu� //Amamos tu presencia oh Dios//

