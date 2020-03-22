Sunshine city sài gòn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SUNSHINE Smart Living
  2. 2. 4.0
  3. 3. Smart LIVING by SUNSHINE SmartLiving Smart Parking Smart Security Smart Home Smart Management
  4. 4. A. Smart Parking (Bãi Giữ Xe Thông Minh) - Tự nhận diện biển số - Giám sát - Book vị trí. - Chỗ Trống/ Điều hướng.
  5. 5. B. Smart Security (An Ninh thông minh) 1. Face ID – Nhận diện khuôn mặt
  6. 6. B. Smart Security (An Ninh thông minh) 2. Face ID – Thang Máy
  7. 7. B. Smart Security 3. Lobby Phone – Chuông Hình
  8. 8. B. Smart Security (An Ninh thông minh) 4. Smart Lock – Khoá Cửa Thông Minh
  9. 9. C. Smart Home (Nhà Thông Minh) 1. Smart Touch Switch – Công tắc cảm ứng thông minh.
  10. 10. C. Smart Home (Nhà Thông Minh) 1. Smart Touch Switch (Công tắc cảm ứng thông minh.)
  11. 11. C. Smart Home 2. Smart Curtain – Rèm Thông Minh
  12. 12. C. Smart Home 3. Smart Remote – Bộ thu/phát thông minh
  13. 13. C. Smart Home 3. Smart Remote – Bộ thu/phát thông minh
  14. 14. C. Smart Home 4. Smart Electronics/Water Meter – Đồng Hồ Điện/Nước thông minh
  15. 15. C. Smart Home 5. Sunshine App
  16. 16. C. Smart Home 6. Smart Speaker – Loa Thông Minh Google
  17. 17. C. Smart Management (Quản trị dữ liệu thông minh) - Thẻ Cư Dân Sunshine, App giúp: - Quản lí dữ liệu điện/nước, các dịch vụ tiện ích khác. - Truy xuất dữ liệu camera các khu vực công cộng, - Điều hướng lối thoát khi hoả hoản.
  18. 18. END.

